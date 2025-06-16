Monday, June 16, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Assam HSLC Compartment results 2025 out at sebaonline.org, details here

Assam HSLC Compartment results 2025 out at sebaonline.org, details here

SEBA has released the Assam HSLC Compartment results 2025. Students who appeared can check their scorecards at sebaonline.org and results.assam.nic.in using login details

Results, Exam results

SEBA Assam HSLC Compartmental results 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has officially declared the Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 today, June 16, 2025. Students who appeared for the Class 10 compartment exams can now check their results online through the official websites – sebaonline.org and results.assam.nic.in. 
As per the latest update on the result portal, the online marksheet is available for download. Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and registration number handy to access the result.
 

Assam HSLC Compartment Exam 2025: Key dates

  • Exam Dates: May 23 to May 29, 2025
  • Result Declared: June 16, 2025
  • Mode of Result: Online (Provisional marksheet)
These exams provided a second chance to students who could not clear one or two subjects in the regular Class 10 board exams conducted earlier in the year. Passing candidates can now proceed with admission into Class 11 in their chosen stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts. 
 

How to check SEBA Assam HSLC Compartmental results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SEBA Assam HSLC Compartmental results 2025:

Also Read

university, college, education, education loan

MHT CET results 2025 declared for PCM Group; PCB results on June 17

university, college, education, education loan

JAC Delhi seat allotment results 2025 out at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

College students, students

NEET PG 2025 to be held on August 3 in single shift as SC approves delay

Students, college, education, universities, admissions

DTE Karnataka Diploma results 2025 released at btelinx.in; details here

Student, Study, School

JNVST Class 6 admission 2026: Registration begins at navodaya.gov.in

  • Visit the official websites – sebaonline.org or results.assam.nic.in
  • Click on the link “HSLC Compartment Result 2025.”
  • Enter your roll number and registration number.
  • Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print the provisional marksheet for reference.

SEBA Assam Compartment Exam 2025: Eligibility and criteria

According to SEBA’s guidelines:
  • Only students who failed in up to three subjects and scored a minimum aggregate of 170 marks were eligible for the compartmental exams.
  • The compartment exams included only theory papers.
  • To qualify, students must secure:
  • At least 30% in each subject attempted
  • A minimum total of 180 marks
The provisional online mark sheet includes the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, and subject-wise marks. Students should collect their original marksheets from their respective schools for official use. 

SEBA Grading System and Passing Divisions

To pass the Assam Class 10 compartment exam, students must score at least 33% in each subject. SEBA follows a division-based grading system:
 
Division Marks Range
Distinction 400 marks and above
First Division 300 to 399 marks
Second Division 200 to 299 marks
Third Division 150 to 199 marks

Assam HSLC results 2025: Overview

  • Overall Pass Percentage (April 2025 Exam): 63.98%
  • Total Students Passed: 2,70,471
  • Male Pass Percentage: 67.59%
  • Female Pass Percentage: 61.09%

Assam HSLC results 2025: Toppers

  • Amishi Saikia – 591/600 (Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat)
  • Saptarswa Bordoloi – 590/600 (Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Kamrup)
  • Anirban Borgohain – 589/600 (Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat)

What’s next after SEBA Compartment results 2025?

Qualified students: Can proceed with Class 11 admissions in their preferred streams.
Unqualified students: May repeat the academic year or appear in the next supplementary examination cycle.
For the latest updates on Assam HSLC Compartment results 2025, students are advised to regularly visit the official SEBA websites.

More From This Section

Results, Exam results

UP BEd JEE results 2025 declared at bujhansi.ac.in; here's how to download

Agniveer

Indian Army Agniveer exam date 2025 released: Check CEE schedule & pattern

MP board supplementary exam 2025

MP board supplementary exam 2025: Timetable for class 10,12 exam released

Exam results

TS Inter Supplementary results 2025 declared for 1st, 2nd year students

UGC NET Admit Card 2025

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Exam city slip to be out soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Topics : Indian education exam results Student

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon