Rajasthan High Court result 2023 declared for JJA, LDC clerk grade II

How to download Rajasthan High Court LDC result 2023?

Here are the simple and easy steps to check and download your Rajasthan High Court LDC result 2023:

Rajasthan High Court released the result of Rajasthan High Court LDC result on May 1st, 2023, along with the answer key. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website, i.e., hcraj.nic.in.Rajasthan High Court declared results for the written test for recruitment to the post of Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant and Lower Division Clerk Grade II.Candidates who successfully qualify for the examination will have to appear in the computer test (Speed and Efficiency Test), which is likely to be held in Jaipur on May 26, 2023.The written exam took place on March 12 and 19, 2023. The Rajasthan High Court recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up the 2756 vacancies.