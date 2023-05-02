Rajasthan High Court result 2023 declared for JJA, LDC clerk grade II

Rajasthan High Court released the result of Rajasthan High Court LDC result on May 1st, 2023, along with the answer key. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website, i.e., hcraj.nic.in.
Rajasthan High Court declared results for the written test for recruitment to the post of Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant and Lower Division Clerk Grade II.
Candidates who successfully qualify for the examination will have to appear in the computer test (Speed and Efficiency Test), which is likely to be held in Jaipur on May 26, 2023.
The written exam took place on March 12 and 19, 2023. The Rajasthan High Court recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up the 2756 vacancies.
How to download Rajasthan High Court LDC result 2023?
Here are the simple and easy steps to check and download your Rajasthan High Court LDC result 2023:
Step 1: Firstly, visit the official website of Rajasthan High Court, i.e., hcraj.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the Rajasthan High Court LDC result 2023.
Step 3: Scroll and click on the result link.
Step 4: On the login page, fill in your credentials, like roll number and date of birth.
Step 5: Once you fill in your details successfully, you can check and download your result for future reference.
What are the details mentioned in the Rajasthan High Court result 2023?
Here are the details that you will find in your Rajasthan High Court Result 2023:
- Name of the candidate
- Name of the Exam
- Gender
- Roll Number
- Registration Number
- Category
- Qualifying Status
- Exam Result
- Exam Date