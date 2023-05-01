NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city slip likely today on neet.nta.nic.in

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 admit card and city intimation slip are likely to be released today, April 30. Candidates can download the exam city slip and admit card from the NTA's official website, neet.nta.nic.in, once they are released. The NEET UG exam city centre slip will be released first, and admit cards will be issued later, based on previous patterns.
Earlier, there were reports that the NEET UG exam city would be out this week and the admit card would probably be out on May 2, but the NTA has not provided any official confirmation. NEET UG 2023 will be directed the nation over as well as 499 cities outside India. Pen and paper will be used to take the exam offline. The NEET UG test is booked to be conducted on 7 May from 2:00 pm-5:20 pm.
NEET UG 2023: Steps to download
Given below is the process of downloading the NEET UG Admit Card:
• Go to the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in
• Press on the admit card link showcasing on the homepage
Also Read
PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check
SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket
JEE Main admit card 2023 expected to release soon on official website
JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 to release soon on website
FTII JET 2023: Admit Card Released, check all details at ftii.ac.in
MP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2023: Everything you need to know
VIT engineering entrance exam results are out: All you need to know
DU to launch 'Panchang' on April 28 to disseminate ancient Indian knowledge
VITEEE 2023 Result is out, declared at vit.ac.in; all you need to know
DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023 is out now on drdo.gov.in, Know how to check here
• Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin
• Download and keep for later.
NEET UG 2023: Overview
Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses require passing the NEET-UG entrance exam.
NEET UG 2023: Candidate’s details
According to officials, the NEET-UG medical entrance exam gets a high registration of 20.87 lakh candidates this year, including 12 lakh female candidates. Over 2.57 lakh more people applied for the exam this year than last, according to registration statistics. The NEET-UG is the country's largest entrance exam, followed by the CUET-UG. With 11.8 lakh more female candidates than male candidates registering, the gender gap also crossed the two lakh mark. There are 9.02 lakh male candidates. Maharashtra receives the most registrations, followed by Uttar Pradesh.
NEET UG 2023: Pattern
The NTA has recently clarified the medium of the NEET UG 2023 question paper. It stated that candidates for the English option would receive a Test Booklet only in English, while applicants for the Hindi option would receive a bilingual test booklet in both English and Hindi. A bilingual Test Booklet in a selected regional language and English would also be provided to candidates who choose regional languages. English and Hindi will be printed on white paper, while regional on the yellow, and Urdu will be printed on green paper.