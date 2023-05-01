NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city slip likely today on neet.nta.nic.in

Earlier, there were reports that the NEET UG exam city would be out this week and the admit card would probably be out on May 2, but the NTA has not provided any official confirmation. NEET UG 2023 will be directed the nation over as well as 499 cities outside India. Pen and paper will be used to take the exam offline. The NEET UG test is booked to be conducted on 7 May from 2:00 pm-5:20 pm.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 admit card and city intimation slip are likely to be released today, April 30. Candidates can download the exam city slip and admit card from the NTA's official website, neet.nta.nic.in, once they are released. The NEET UG exam city centre slip will be released first, and admit cards will be issued later, based on previous patterns.