NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city slip likely today on neet.nta.nic.in

Candidates can download the exam city slip and admit card from the NTA's official website, neet.nta.nic.in, once they are released

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
NEET UG 2023

NEET UG 2023

3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 admit card and city intimation slip are likely to be released today, April 30. Candidates can download the exam city slip and admit card from the NTA's official website, neet.nta.nic.in, once they are released. The NEET UG exam city centre slip will be released first, and admit cards will be issued later, based on previous patterns.
Earlier, there were reports that the NEET UG exam city would be out this week and the admit card would probably be out on May 2, but the NTA has not provided any official confirmation. NEET UG 2023 will be directed the nation over as well as 499 cities outside India. Pen and paper will be used to take the exam offline. The NEET UG test is booked to be conducted on 7 May from 2:00 pm-5:20 pm.




NEET UG 2023: Steps to download 

Given below is the process of downloading the NEET UG Admit Card:
    • Go to the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in
      
    • Press on the admit card link showcasing on the homepage

    • Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin
      
    • Download and keep for later. 



NEET UG 2023: Overview

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses require passing the NEET-UG entrance exam. 


NEET UG 2023: Candidate’s details

According to officials, the NEET-UG medical entrance exam gets a high registration of 20.87 lakh candidates this year, including 12 lakh female candidates. Over 2.57 lakh more people applied for the exam this year than last, according to registration statistics. The NEET-UG is the country's largest entrance exam, followed by the CUET-UG. With 11.8 lakh more female candidates than male candidates registering, the gender gap also crossed the two lakh mark. There are 9.02 lakh male candidates. Maharashtra receives the most registrations, followed by Uttar Pradesh.




NEET UG 2023: Pattern

The NTA has recently clarified the medium of the NEET UG 2023 question paper. It stated that candidates for the English option would receive a Test Booklet only in English, while applicants for the Hindi option would receive a bilingual test booklet in both English and Hindi. A bilingual Test Booklet in a selected regional language and English would also be provided to candidates who choose regional languages. English and Hindi will be printed on white paper, while regional on the yellow, and Urdu will be printed on green paper.
Topics : NEET UG NEET row National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET

First Published: May 01 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

