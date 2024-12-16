REET 2024: Registration begins today at official website, check details

Business Standard
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has begun the REET 2024 registration process today, on Dec 16, 2024. Candidates can find the direct link via official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

REET 2024. Photo: Shutterstock

The date of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2025 test has been declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. The date of the exam is set for February 27, 2025. The registration process starts today, December 16, on the official website, at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
 
The official announcement is also available on the RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for those who are interested in taking the exam. 

REET 2024: Application fee

The REET registration period will open on December 16 and end on January 15.  An application fee of Rs 550 is required of candidates who want to sit for the Level 1 exam. A Rs 550 application fee is also required of those choosing to sit for the Level 2 exam. The total application fee for a candidate who wants to enroll in both Level 1 and Level 2 is Rs 750. 
 

REET 2024: How to register online?

    • Go to the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
    • Press on the REET 2025 registration link available on the home page.
    • A new page will showcase where candidates will have to register online.

    • Once done, login to the account.
    • Enter the application form and make the payment of the application fee.
    • Press on submit and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

REET 2024: Eligibility

-Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with a minimum of 50% and passing or showing up in a two-year elementary education diploma (by whatever name it is known). 
 
-Senior Secondary (or its equivalent): passed or appeared in a two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) with at least 50%.
 
-Achieved a minimum of 45 percent in Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) and completed a two-year Elementary Education Diploma (by whatever name) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition, Norms and Procedure) Regulation, 2002.

REET exam 2024: Insights 

Exams for REET 2024 will be administered in two sessions on February 27, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will make up the question paper. There will be 150 questions in total, for one mark each. Applicants must arrive at the exam centre two hours before the exam starts. This exam has no negative marking.
 
On February 19, 2025, starting at 4 p.m., the admit card will be accessible for download on the official website. Information about the admission card may also be provided via email or SMS on a mobile number, depending on the resources available. Candidates should visit the RBSE's official website for additional relevant information.

What is the REET Exam?

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), or the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET), is held by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE). This state-level teaching exam comprises two papers i.e, Level 1, for candidates seeking to teach Classes 1 to 5 as Primary Teachers, and Level 2, for pursuing Classes 6 to 8 as Upper Primary Teachers. Candidates to teach Classes 1 to 8 should take and pass both levels of the REET exam 2025 will be eligible for teaching positions in Rajasthan schools.
 

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

