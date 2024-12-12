Actor Keerthy Suresh marries Antony Thattil in Goa, photos go viral

Business Standard
In Goa, actor Keerthy Suresh wed his longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil. Members of the film community showered the actor with congratulations when he posted his wedding photos online

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

National Award winner Keerthy Suresh, who married longtime boyfriend and businessman Antony Thattil, is the newest addition to South cinema's wedding trend. Keerthy posted the first images of the wedding, with the couple posing as happily married along with the caption, "#ForTheLoveOfNyke." 
 
In addition to combining the last two letters of Antony with the first two letters of Keerthy, this adorable hashtag also contains the name of the latter's cherished dog, who frequently steals the show on her social media pages. 
 
 
 

A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

All about the Keerthy Suresh wedding 

Hindu customs were followed at Keerthy Suresh's wedding, which took place in Goa. Keerthy is shown in the pictures smiling and looking stunning in a red saree embellished with finery and a gold-and-green saree. Keerthy and Antony's family and friends attended the event. Vijay, an actor and politician, attended the event; a picture of him with his security team went viral.
 
As Keerthy looked lovingly at Antony, one of the pictures showed the tearful moment when he put the mangalsutra around her neck. Then, radiating with joy and love, the pair gave each other a passionate hug.

More about the Antony Thattil and Keerthy Suresh affair

Antony Thattil and Keerthy Suresh have been together for nearly 15 years. When Antony was finishing his undergraduate degree and Keerthy was in high school, their journey started. The pair has maintained their privacy throughout their lengthy relationship. To keep their romance out of the spotlight, they have never posted images of themselves together on social media or appeared in public together.

Actor Keerthy Suresh upcoming projects 

Regarding his career, Keerthy Suresh will appear in the movie Baby John. The film, which was directed by Kalij, stars Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Varun Dhawan, Zara Jyana, and Vamika Gabbi. Fans are anxiously awaiting the debut of Baby John, an adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil hit Theri.
 

Topics : Goa Indian film industry film industry

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

