RPSC JLO answer key 2023 released, here's how to check and download

The Rajasthan JLO answer key has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on November 6, 2023. Candidates can check the answer key from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

youngsters

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the preliminary answer key on November 6, 2023, for the Junior Legal Officer (JLO) exam. Candidates who have appeared for the examination on November 4 and November 5 in two shifts, i.e., 9.00 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, can download the answer key from the RPSC official website, i.e., rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination was held to fill a total of 140 JLO vacancies, and the candidates who have appeared for the examination can raise questions against the answer key from November 8 to November 10 by 12 p.m. by paying Rs 100 per question.
How to check JLO answer key 2023?

Here are the steps to check the JLO answer key 2023:
  1. Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, check for the link to the JLP answer key.
  3. Select the paper, like paper I, II, III, or IV, and click on it.
  4. The selected answer key will appear on your screen.
  5. You can download and take printouts for your reference.

RPSC JLP 2023 important dates

RPSC JLO Recruitment 2023 notification: 05th July 2023
RPSC JLO Recruitment 2023 online application Date: 10th July 2023
Last Date for online application: 09th August 2023
RPSC JLO Admit Card 2023: 28th October 2023
RPSC JLO Exam Date 2023: 04th and 06th November 2023

RSC JLO vacancies

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is conducting the Junior Legal Officer (JLO) examination to fill the posts of 140 vacancies recruited through PSC JLO Recruitment 2023.  There are a total of 140 vacancies out of which 134 vacancies are for the Non-Tribal Sub Plan Area (Non-TSP) and 6 posts are for Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP).

What was the application fee for the RPSC JLO exam?

The application fee for General/ BC/ EBC (CL) categories is Rs 600, for SC/ ST/ PwD/ BC/ EBC/ EWS (NCL) categories, is Rs 400, and for disabled persons, the fee is Rs 400.

What are the eligibility criteria for the RPSC JLO examination?

Here are the eligibility criteria for the RPSC JLO examination:
The candidates must be law graduates from a recognised university or its equivalent three-year course of proficiency degree.
Candidates must have knowledge about Hindi in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.
For the post of Junior Legal Officer, the required age is between 21 to 40.

Here's the age relaxation
Male Candidates from SC, ST, OBC, EWS category: 05 Years
Women Candidates from General category: 05 Years
Women Candidates from SC, ST, OBC, EWS category: 10 Years
Window and Divorce Women: No upper age limit

Topics : rpsc rajasthan exam results Students education

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

