Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 soon to release on panjiyakpredeled.in

There is no official announcement yet about the release of Rajasthan BSTC result 2023, date and time. Once declared, applicants can view BSTC Pre DElEd result scorecard at panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 soon

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 soon

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 3:21 PM IST
The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan, is about to release the Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance exam (Pre DELEd) result anytime now. According to the reports, Rajasthan BSTC result 2023 date is September 21. But, there is no official announcement made from the authority.
Applicants who have shown up for the written test conducted on August 28 can view their Rajasthan BSTC exam result 2023 on the official site at panjiyakpredeled.in. One must enter their registration number and date of birth or password to view Rajasthan Pre DElEd result 2023.
More than 6 lakh applicants enrolled for Pre DElEd entrance test held for confirmation in different colleges spread across the state.

Also Read: NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd result 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official portal of Pre DElEd at panjiyakpredeled.in
Step 2: On the homepage, find the Rajasthan Pre DElEd result link.
Step 3: Press the link will navigate login page

Step 4: Fill in the necessary gaps like registration number and date of birth
Step 5: Submit the details
Step 6: On the screen, the Rajasthan BSTC result 2023 will display
Step 7: Download Rajasthan BSTC merit list that will display in pdf format
Step 8: Take a printout of results for the future. 

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2023: Know more about

The BSTC represents Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC). It is a 2-year diploma course presented at different institutes spread across the Rajasthan state. Applicants who effectively complete this course are qualified to teach at government schools in Rajasthan. List of top 10 schools:
    • Anand Shikshak Prashikshan Mahavidyalay
    • Hans College of Education
    • Gramothham Vidyapeeth College of Education
    • Maharaja Surajmul Teacher Training College
    • Mewar Girl's College of Teachers Training
    • Aravali Teacher Training College
    • Biyani Girls BEd College
    • Choudhary Mota Ram Meel Memorial College of Education
    • Govindam Teachers Training College
    • Om Kothari Institute of Teachers Training.       
The BSTC cut-off for the general category candidates- 411, SC- 390, ST- 379 and OBC- 400.

