RRB Group D 2025 Recruitment: Board increases age criteria, vacancies

RRB Group D 2025 Recruitment notification out: According to the latest notice, the railway recruitment board has increased the age limit from 33 to 36 years. Here are all the updates you should know

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

RRB Group D 2025  notification out: Ahead of starting the application process for over 32000 posts, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) shared an important notice.
 
The latest notice from RRB shared information about changing the age limit rule and the exact number of vacancies. Now the age will be calculated from January 1, 2025. Earlier a short notice claimed that the age will be calculated from July 1, 2025.
 
According to the latest notice, the number of vacancies in the RRB Group D (Level 1) recruitment is around 32,438.
 
The online application process for recruitment will start from January 23, 2025. The last date to apply is February 22, 2025, and the examination will be conducted in CBT mode.
 
 
Class 10th candidates can apply for the recruitment to Group D posts. 

  For Group D job candidates, the ITI diploma is no longer mandatory. Previously, the NAC or ITI diploma given by the National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) was mandatory to apply for the technical departments, along with class 10. Candidates without NAC or ITI could not apply. 

Three years relaxation in age limit

The notice also stated that the students would be given three years of relaxation in the maximum age limit. Now, the maximum age limit has been increased to 36 from 33. 

Application Fee

The fee for General/OBC category candidates is Rs 500 (Rs 400 will be refunded on appearing in CBT) and fees for SC/ST/EBC/Female/Transgender is Rs 250 (full fee will be refunded on appearing in CBT).

RRB Exam pattern

The RRB exam would be a computer-based examination. The total number of questions in the exam is 100 and each exam carries one mark. Candidates would be given 90 minutes to complete the examination. 
RRB Group D Subjects
No. of Questions
General Science
25
Mathematics 
25
General Intelligence & Reasoning
30
General Awareness & Current Affairs
20
 
Those who qualify for the CBT will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by document verification and medical examination. The final selection will be based on merit, ensuring that all qualifying criteria are met. 

RRB Group D Exam 2025: Important date and time

Date of Indicative Notice
28.12.2024
Date of Publication
22.01.2025
Opening date & time of online registration of Applications
23.01.2025 (00:00 Hrs)
Closing date & time for online submission of Applications
22.02.2025 (23:59 Hrs)
Date for Application fee payment after closing date i.e.
22.02.2025 (23:59 hrs)
Date & time for Modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee.
23.02.2025 to 24.02.2025 (23:59 Hrs)

RRB Group D of Vacancies Details: 

Post Various Posts in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix
Initial pay (Rs.) 18000
Medical Standard As per Annexure A
Age (as of 01.01.2025)* 18-36 years
RRB Group D Total Vacancies 32438
 

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

