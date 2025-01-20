Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Registrations begin at official website

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Registrations begin at official website

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has started the registration-cum-application process for 933 Sub-Inspector and equivalent vacancies today at odishapolice.gov.in

Indian police

Indian police. Image: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Applications for Sub-Inspectors and related roles are now being accepted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board, from today, January 20, 2025. Interested people may apply online at odishapolice.gov.in for the 933 positions. 
 
Of these, the Odisha Home Department has 609 openings for Sub-Inspector of Police, 253 for Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed), 47 for Station Officer (Fire Service), and 24 for Assistant Jailor. Applications must be submitted by 10:00 PM on February 10, 2025. Late applications will not be allowed, candidates are urged to apply as soon as possible.

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply 

    • Visit the official website at odishapolice.gov.in.
 
 
    • Press on the link titled "Recruitment for S.I. of Police & equivalent rank (CPSE-2024)" on the homepage.
 
    • Register yourself and log in to your account.

Also Read

Odisha Police Constable 2024

Odisha Police Constable 2024: Answer key released at official website

Odisha Police Junior Clerk 2024

Odisha Police Junior Clerk 2024: Answer key out, raise objections by Dec 27

CM Majhi, Silicon Carbide facility

Odisha government reconstitutes task force to enhance NEP implementation

Indian police

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration deadline extended

suicide rope

Suicide among students in Odisha rises by 58% in 3 years till 2023

 
    • Enter the application form with the needed details.
 
    • Upload the essential documents.
 
    • Send the form and save or print a copy for future use.

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

    • As on January 1, 2024, candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 25. The upper age limit is relaxed by five years for applicants who are women, SC, ST, and SEBC. Depending on their total period of service, ex-servicemen are eligible to receive age relaxation. The most beneficial option will be applied if an applicant qualifies for age relaxation under several categories.
 
    • These positions are not open to people with disabled people. Nonetheless, applications for the sub-inspector and assistant jailor posts are open to women and transgender people.
 
    • Candidates must fulfill the Odia language requirement by passing the Odia test at the ME school standard held by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, passing the ME school or higher examination with Odia as a subject, or finishing the HSC or an equivalent exam with Odia as the medium for non-language subjects.

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) and an OMR-based written test make up the hiring process. 
 

More From This Section

College students, students

CMAT 2025 admit card to be out today; here's how to check and download

ICSI CSEET 2025

ICSI CSEET 2025: Results for January session today at 2 pm, details inside

Indian Railways 2025

RPF constable recruitment: Application status released on official website

Harvard Business School

No surety of a good job even you study at the Harvard Business School

BSEB Bihar board 2025

BSEB Class 12th 2025: Bihar board releases admit cards, view details

Topics : Odisha board Indian police Police Recruitment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump Swearing in Time TodayDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon