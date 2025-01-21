Business Standard

JEE Main 2025: NTA releases important information on exam - details here

The National Testing Agency will begin the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 from tomorrow, January 22. NTA issues important details on the examination from admit cards to dress code

The JEE Main exam is set to start from tomorrow, January 22, 2025. The JEE Main 2025 test guidelines have been made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, over 13.8 lakh applicants have signed up to take the JEE Main Session 1 exam. The official NTA website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, has all the information one needs to know about the JEE Main 2025 exam.
 
The dress code emphasizes comfort and simplicity while staying away from items that could cause security issues. Metallic products must be avoided by candidates since they could break security checks. Seasonally appropriate clothing is ideal. 
 

JEE Main 2025: Exam and admit card schedule

The JEE Main Session 1 exam will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30. The exam will be administered at exam centres across India and 15 international cities. On January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, the first paper will be conducted in two shifts i.e, morning from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm. 
 
On January 30, Paper 2 A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning), and combined Paper 2 A and 2B will be conducted from 3 PM to 6.30 PM, in a single shift. The admit cards for January 22, 23, and 24 exams have already been made available. The admit cards for the remaining exams will be made available three days prior to the exam. For the latest information, candidates are advised to monitor the official website regularly.

JEE main 2025 session 1: How to download admit cards?

    • Go to the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    • Route to the link to the 'JEE main 2025 admit card'
    • It will route you to the login page
    • Fill in your application number, date of birth and verify all the details given on admit card
    • Download and save the JEE admit card 2025 for future use.

JEE main 2025 session 1: Exam pattern

The pre-pandemic format will be used for the JEE main 2025 session 1 exam. The ability to skip Section B questions has been eliminated for this year. The revised pattern calls for 5 required numerical questions per subject in section B, with a total of 25 questions in each subject, including mathematics, physics, and chemistry. 
 
There will be 75 questions in all. The exam will have a duration of 3 hours. 4 points will be awarded for each right response, and one point will be subtracted for each incorrect response. 

2025 JEE main exam: Dress Code 

1. For Male Candidates:
 
    • Stay away from clothes with metallic parts like buckles or decorations.
    • Avoid wearing caps, mufflers, or any head covering.
    • Pick lightweight and breathable clothes for comfort.
    • Jewellery, including chains, bracelets, and rings is prohibited.
    • Stay away from shoes with thick soles; simple sandals or slippers are suggested.
 
2. For Female Candidates:
 
Stay away from wearing stoles, dupattas, scarves, or any clothes that could slow down security checks.
 
    • Avoid wearing jewellery or metallic items like rings, earrings, or bracelets.
    • Wear easy, comfortable clothes suitable for the weather.
    • Heavy accessories or goggles are not permitted.
 

