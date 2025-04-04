Friday, April 04, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025 announced, check steps to download

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025 announced, check steps to download

RSMSSB Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025 has been declared. Candidates can check their results at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Exam results, results

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Animal Attendant Result 2025 has been released on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
 
Lakhs of candidates participated in the RSMSSB Animal Attendant exam, which was held between December 1st and 3rd, 2024.
 
The board announced the Preliminary Answer Key of the Exam on January 24. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6433 posts along with the recently added 499 posts by the board.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025: Download link 

Once the result is out, candidates can download the merit list and category-wise cut-off marks for the above posts. Candidates can download the Pashu Parichar (Animal Attendant) result through the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
 

How to check and download the RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025?

Candidates can download the RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025 by following the steps:
  • Visit the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the “notification/result” link.
  • Click on the link, “Animal Attendant Result 2024”.
  • Enter the login credentials, i.e., registration number and date of birth.
  • Candidates can submit the details to get the result pdf.
  • Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025: What's next after the result?

Candidates who have successfully passed the Animal Attendant or Pashu Parichar result will have to appear for the document verification round.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025: Important details

Rajasthan Animal Attendant Result 2025 will share all the crucial information including:
  • Candidate's Name and Roll Number
  • Marks obtained and qualification status
  • Cut-off Marks
  • Merit List
  • Document Verification and Medical Test Information

More From This Section

SSC recruitment 2019

SSC GD Result 2025 to be out soon at ssc.gov.in with merit list & cut-off

UPSC

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 out today at upsc.gov.in, check steps to download

Students, Education, Study, Student

Bihar Board 10 Result 2025 scrutiny process to begin tomorrow. Details here

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

CBSE special date sheet 2025 out for Class 10, 12 students. Check details

Exam results, results

Gujarat NMMS Result 2025: When and where to check? Details inside

Topics : Rajasthan Board rajasthan Indian education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon