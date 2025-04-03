Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 likely to be released today at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 likely to be released today at upsc.gov.in

UPSC is expected to release the admit cards for the NDA and NA exam (1) 2025, which is scheduled to take place on April 13. Candidates can download their hall tickets through upsc.gov.in

UPSC

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 is likely to be out soon (Image: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the admit card for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Exam (1), 2025 soon. 
 
Candidates who appear for the examination can download their hall tickets through the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in.
 
The NDA NA 1 Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on April 13. According to the UPSC official notification, eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the examination date. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsconline.gov.in) for being downloaded by candidates.
 

UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam 2025: Eligibility

The UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam 2025 registration took place from December 11, 2024, to January 1, 2025, for unmarried male and female candidates born between July 2, 2006, and July 1, 2009.

NDA 2025 Exam Syllabus

Aspirants should be familiar with the NDA exam syllabus, which includes:

Also Read

UPSC

Release CSE-Prelims answer key immediately after exam: Parl panel to UPSC

Supreme Court, SC

Can't avail UPSC attempts as able, disabled candidate: SC to Puja Khedkar

upsc, upsc exam, exam

UPSC CAPF 2025: Notification declared on official website, details inside

UPSC

UPSC further extends last date to apply for CSE prelims till Feb 21

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

UPSC cheating case: SC extends protection to Puja Khedkar till March 17

  • Mathematics
  • English
  • Physics
  • Chemistry
  • General Science
  • History
  • Geography
  • Current Events

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: What are the details mentioned on the admit card?

Here are the details mentioned on UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025:
  • Name of the Candidates
  • Examination Name
  • Registration Number 
  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate
  • Roll Number 
  • Father Name
  • Examination Centre 
  • Examination Date and Time
  • Gender

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: Selection process

The selection is conducted in two stages - NDA written exam and SSB interview. Candidates clearing the written exam with the cutoff marks will be eligible to sit in the interview. The final UPSC NDA cutoff will be announced once the entire selection process is completed. 
 
The NDA exam includes two papers: Mathematics (300 marks), and the General Ability Test (GAT) (600 marks). The total written exam will be held for 900 marks. Thereafter, candidates will have to appear for the SSB interview, which also carries 900 marks.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: Vacancy details

The following are the vacancy details of NDA Admit Card 2025:
  • Army: 208 (including 10 for female candidates)
  • Navy: 42 (including 6 for female candidates)
  • Air Force flying: 92 (including 2 for female candidates)
  • Air Force ground duties (Tech): 18 (including 2 for female candidates)
  • Air Force ground duties (Non-tech): 10 (including 2 for female candidates)

How many vacancies will be filled through the UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam 2025:?

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 406 NDA NA vacancies.

More From This Section

Students, Education, Study, Student

Bihar Board 10 Result 2025 scrutiny process to begin tomorrow. Details here

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

CBSE special date sheet 2025 out for Class 10, 12 students. Check details

SSC recruitment 2019

SSC GD Result 2025 to be out soon at ssc.gov.in with merit list & cut-off

Exam results, results

Gujarat NMMS Result 2025: When and where to check? Details inside

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Over 50 foreign varsities applied to UGC for approval: Pradhan in RS

Topics : UPSC Admit Card Indian education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon