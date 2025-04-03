Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CBSE special date sheet 2025 out for Class 10, 12 students. Check details

CBSE special date sheet 2025 out for Class 10, 12 students. Check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the schedule for Class 10 and 12 students who missed exams due to participation in national or international sports events

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

CBSE special date sheet 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced dates for special examinations for students who competed in national and international sporting events during the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025.
 
Students can check the CBSE special exam schedule at cbse.gov.in.
 
As per the CBSE special exam schedule, the CBSE will conduct class 10th exams that take place from April 7 to April 11, 2025, while the CBSE class 12th examination will be held on April 11, 2025.
 
All exams will be held in a single shift between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm or between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm, based on the subject.
 
 
The board will release fresh admit cards for classes 10 and 12th soon, that students need to carry along with valid ID proof. Students who fail to bring their CBSE admit card 2025 to the exam centre, would not be allowed to sit in the exam. Students are also advised to reach the exam centre by 10 am and must get 15 minutes of reading time before the commencement of the exam. 

CBSE Exam Schedule for Class 10

Date Time Subject Code Subject Name
April 7, 2025
10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 184 English Language & Literature 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 2 Hindi Course "A" 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 18 French April 8, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 86 Science
April 9, 2025
10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 87 Social Science 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 416 Multi Skill Foundation Course
April 11, 2025
10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 85 Hindi Course "B" 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 122  

 

  CBSE Exam Schedule for Class 12
Date Time Subject Code Subject Name
April 11, 2025
10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
301 English Core 43 Chemistry 48 Physical Education 2 Hindi Elective 302 Hindi Core  

CBSE Board 10, 12 Special Exam 2025: Key Instructions for Students

Here are the key instructions about the CBSE Board's special exam 2025:
  • Schools must ensure all eligible students receive the updated exam details.
  • Students need to download fresh admit cards before the exam day.
  • Students need to report to their designated centres as per the original allotment.
This CBSE initiative aims to make sure that student-athletes do not face academic setbacks due to their participation in prestigious sports events. For more details, students or parents need to visit the official website.
 

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

