Sensex (-0.20%)
65798.78 -131.99
Nifty (-0.29%)
19726.15 -57.25
Nifty Midcap (0.04%)
41899.05 + 15.55
Nifty Smallcap (-1.54%)
6360.20 -99.35
Nifty Bank (-0.90%)
43295.10 -394.05
Heatmap

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 announced at sbi.co.in; all details inside

As per the officials, interested applicants can download the SBI PO Prelims result 2023 from the official website, sbi.co.in. Applicants must go through their marks carefully

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023 announced. Photo: Bloomberg

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced SBI preliminary results for recruitment to the position of Probationary Officer (PO). The candidates who appeared in the SBI PO Prelims test can download their call letters from the official website at sbi.co.in. 
Applicants are encouraged to try to avoid panicking and view their SBI PO test result 2023 on the official website. To download SBI prelims results, the applicants are expected to utilize their registration, date of birth and other details on the login page.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

SBI PO Prelims Result 2023: Essentials 

The bank held the Probationary Prelims 2023 test on November 1, 4, and 6. Presently, the results have been announced by the exam authorities. Everyone who has been shortlisted in the preliminary test is qualified to show up in the mains exam which is scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 2023. This recruitment cycle intends to fill 2,000 vacancies for the positions of Probationary Officer.
In the second step, qualified applicants will show up in the main exam of the recruitment drive. As per a message displayed on the bank's site, the SBI PO Mains will be conducted on December 5 and call letters will be announced shortly. Additionally, the results of the Mains test will likely be released in December or January.
The third phase of the exam includes a Psychometric test that is planned for January or February next year from now relying on Mains exam results. Interview and Group Exercises will likewise be conducted in January or February.

SBI PO 2023 Prelims Result 2023: How to Download?

    • Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
    • On the homepage, press on 'careers' tab available
    • New page will be displayed
    • Now, press the notification link that says, 'SBI PO 2023 Prelims result'
    • It will redirect you to a login page where you will fill in all the needed details
    • SBI PO 2023 Prelims result will showcase on the screen
    • Download the SBI PO 2023 Prelims result and save it for later. 

Also Read

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

BPSC 69th Prelims Result 2023: The result is expected to be announced soon

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: NTA revises syllabus, deletes some topics

UPSC CSE 2022 reserve list out at upsc.gov.in; Reserve list released

JKPSC civil judge registration deadline extended till September 19

UGC to update National Eligibility Test syllabus, says Chairman Jagadesh

Include Ramayana and Mahabharata in the textbooks, recommends NCERT panel

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result today for special stray round

New SATHI centres after approval from competent authority, says govt

Interest in data science education on the rise: Imarticus Learning

Topics : SBI PO SBI PO Result SBI PO recruitments SBI bank jobs Bank Jobs

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusIndia vs Afghanistan T20s full scheduleGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon