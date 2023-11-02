UPSC CSE 2022 reserve list out at upsc.gov.in; Reserve list released

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the UPSC Civil Services exam (CSE) Main result 2022 reserve list. Those applicants who showed up for Civil Services (Main) exam, 2022 can view the reserve list via the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC published the Civil Services (Main) Examination results 2022 on May 23, 2023. The commission suggested 933 applicants arranged by merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and certain other Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 1022 openings.

UPSC CSE 2022 results: Insights

As indicated by the official notice, the Commission has now suggested 89 applicants which incorporate 65 General, 7 EWS, 15 OBC, 1 SC and 1 ST, to serve the pending posts in view of the Civil Services Examination, 2022.

The Commission held the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam, 2023 from September 15 to September 24, 2023.

UPSC CSE 2022 reserve list: Top 10 candidates with the roll numbers

1. 2619150- RAVINDRA KUMAR GUPTA

2. 0803972- KUMARI PRIYA RANI

3. 0889025- APOORVA JAGBHARIA

4. 0425144- ANKIT PATHAK

5 0314597- NIVEDITHA SHETTY

6. 0826360- RIA HIMMATRAMKA

7. 6405235- DEEPANSHU VOHRA

8. 2638506- RITIK SRIVASTAVA

9. 4122819- ANKITA SINGH

10. 0412570- ARNAV BHANDARI.

"The recommended candidates will be intimated directly by the DOP&T. The candidature of following 2(two) candidates bearing Roll No. 3534972 and 0828156 are provisional", UPSC mentioned.

UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list: Steps to check

• Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

• On the home page, press the UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list link available.

• A new PDF file will showcase where candidates can view the list.

• Download the page and save a hard copy for future.

What is next in the UPSC CSE result?

The applicants who have qualified Civil Services (Main) exam will be expected to mandatorily demonstrate the order of preference only for those services taking part in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which he is interested to be allocated to, in the online Detailed Application Form-II [DAF-II], before the initiation of the Personality Tests (Interview) of the tests.

Further, the applicants who wish to demonstrate IAS/IPS as their Service preference are encouraged to show every Zones and Cadres in the request for inclination in their online DAF-II according to the extant Cadre Allocation Policy applicable for the Civil Services Examination, 2023.

With this DAF-II, an applicant will likewise be expected to upload documents/certificates for higher education, accomplishments in various fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category), EWS Annexure [for EWS Category], and so on.

Any delay in submission of DAF-II or documents in support beyond the prescribed date won't be permitted and will result in the cancellation of the candidature for the CSE-2023.

Interview/Personality Test

The applicant will be interviewed by a Board who will carry documents of an applicant's career. The applicant will be posed questions on issues of general interest. The object of the Interview/Personality Test is to survey the personal suitability of the applicant for a career openly served by a Board of competent and unbiased observers.

UPSC CSE: Overview

The full form of the CSE Test is the Civil Services Exam and it is led by a constitutional body, the Union Public Service Commission.

Through the Civil Services Examination, the UPSC initiates applicants for different Central and All India Civil Service positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), etc.