SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: Steps to check and download scorecard once out

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: Steps to check and download scorecard once out

SSC CGL Result 2025 is likely to be released anytime soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website. The exam was held between Sept 12 and 26, 2025, nationwide

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 results are anticipated to be released soon on the official website at ssc.gov.in by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). 
 
The result PDF, which includes candidates’ names, roll numbers, category, and grades, will be available for download to candidates who participated in the exams. Along with the results, the Commission will announce the Tier 1 cut-off.
 
The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was administered at a number of locations throughout the nation between September 12 and September 26, 2025. 

SSC CGL Tier 1 exams 2025 important dates

Notification Release Date: June 9, 2025
 
Online Application Period: June 9 – July 4, 2025

Application Correction Window: July 9 – July 11, 2025
Tier 1 Exam Dates: September 12 – 26, 2025
Tier 1 Re-exam Date: October 14, 2025
Provisional Answer Key Release: October 16, 2025
Answer Key Challenge Window: October 16 – 21, 2025
Tier 1 Result Date (Expected): December 2025
Tier 2 Exam Date (Tentative): December 2025 / January 2026. 

How to check the SSC CGL Tier 1 result?

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in
Step 2: Press on the 'Result tab' available on the homepage
Step 3: Find and open the SSC CGL Result 2025 Tier 1 link
Step 4: The PDF will be showcased on the screen
Step 5: Use Ctrl+F to view your name or roll number
Step 6: Download and print the result for later reference.

More about SSC CGL Tier 1 exams 2025

14582 Group B and C positions in various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations of the Government of India, as well as numerous Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Tribunals, etc., will be filled via this examination campaign.
 
100 questions were totalling 200 marks on the exams. The exam lasted for one hour. Every 'incorrect' response will result in a 0.50 mark deduction. 
 
Chosen candidates will get pay depending on the post and grade level. The pay level as per 4 & 5 is Rs 29,200–92,300.
 

