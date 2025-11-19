Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 out; over 13,000 shortlisted for Mains

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 out; over 13,000 shortlisted for Mains

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam Results on the official website. The exams were held on Sept 13, 2025

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 out

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 out

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The results of the 71st preliminary exam have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). On the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, candidates who registered and took the exams can view the results in PDF format. Of the 4,71,012 applicants that submitted applications for the exams, 3,16,762 candidates appeared for exams.
 
The 912 exam centres spread across 37 state districts were used for the September 13 exam. A total of 13,368 students passed the Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Examination, while 893 candidates passed the Financial Administrative Officer Preliminary Examination.

More about BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025

Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to view their results on the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. As per the BPSC notification on X, 'Candidates will be able to view their results within a few hours on the Commission's official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in'.
 
 
The Final Answer Key for the Prelims exams was made public by BPSC earlier in October. The OMR sheet was made public by the commission along with the final answer key, and candidates can object to it on the official website. 

Also Read

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish Kumar to be elected NDA leader in Bihar ahead of govt formation

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar CM for 10th time on November 20

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar

Swearing-in of new Bihar govt likely on Nov 20, PM Modi expected to attend

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Bihar elections results 2025: Date, time, where to watch live vote counting

Madhubani Paintings

Bihar's Mithila painting struggles amid eroding local political backingpremium

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: How to check and download merit list PDF?

Go to the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in 
Press on the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims merit list PDF link 
The BPSC 71st CCE Prelims merit list PDF will be showcased for download 
Save the BPSC 71st CCE Prelims merit list PDF and take a hard copy for later use.

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: Category-wise Cutoff Marks

The commission has also announced the cut-off marks for multiple categories. These are as below:
 
For the General category, the cut-off stands between 88 marks for male candidates and 78 marks for female candidates. 
The BCL category’s cut-off is 71.67 marks, 
Several PwD categories have cut-offs ranging from 59 to 48 marks, depending on the disability type. 
For applicants under the Grandchildren of Ex-Freedom Fighters category, the cut-off is 66 marks.
The EWS cut-off is 82.33 marks for males and 73.33 marks for females
The SC category has 72 marks for males and 60.33 marks for females. 
The ST category is 71.33 marks for male and 65.67 marks for female candidates. 
For the EBC category, the cut-off marks are 81 for males and 71.33 for females. 
For the BC category, cutoff marks for male candidates are 84, while for females, it is 73.67. 

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025: What's next?

The majority of applicants who passed the preliminary exams (PT) will now take the mains exam. After the preliminary exams, 13,368 individuals were chosen to take the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
 
Furthermore, 893 additional applicants will take the PET after meeting the requirements for sub-inspector and other police department positions. For further information, candidates should go to the BPSC's official website.
 

More From This Section

RRB Group D exam date 2025

RRB Group D 2025: city Intimation slip out, check exam date and more

JNVST Admit Card 2026 released for Class 6

JNVST Admit Card 2026 released for Class 6 at navodaya.gov.in, details here

IAF AFCAT 1 Registration 2026

IAF AFCAT 1 registration 2026 starts today: Check steps to apply online

Exam, National exam

Amid ongoing students' protest, Panjab University postpones exams

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan launches incubation centre to boost AI in schools

Topics : Bihar government SSC result SSC exam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon