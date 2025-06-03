Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 released at icet.tgche.ac.in; Steps to download

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 released at icet.tgche.ac.in; Steps to download

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 has been released. Eligible candidates can download the hall tickets using their login details, i.e., registration number, date of birth and other details

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has released the TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 today, June 3, 2025.
 
All the interested candidates appearing for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can check and download the admit card through the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

How to download the TS ICET hall ticket 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the TS ICET hall ticket:
  • Visit the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.
  • On the home page, check for the TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025 link.
  • A new page will appear where candidates have to enter their login details.
  • Once you submit your details, your admit card will appear on your screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference. 
The hall ticket was originally scheduled to be released on June 2, but it was postponed due to unknown reasons.
 
 
The education council will conduct the exam on June 8 and 9, 2025. The exam will take place in both shifts, i.e., from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift will begin from 2.30 pm to 5 pm,  

TS ICET 2025 exam pattern

The TS ICET 2025 exam will have three sections:
  • For Section A – Analytical Ability: Question paper is in English & Telugu and English & Urdu.
  • For Section B – Mathematical Ability: Question paper is in English & Telugu and English & Urdu.
  • For Section C – Communication Ability: Question paper is in English only.
 
The exam will be an objective type test, where the candidate has to choose the correct answer out of multiple options. The exam will have 200 questions of one mark each.  
 
Candidates who are appearing for the examination can access the official TG ICET mock tests through the official website to get familiar with the test software to be used by Mahatma Gandhi University.
 
The testing agency will release the provisional answer key on June 21. Students can raise objections from June 22 and the last date to raise objections is June 26, 2025. The final answer key and the entrance test results will be announced on July 7, 2025.

Indian education Entrance Exams

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

