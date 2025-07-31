Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TN SSLC supplementary results 2025 to be out soon on official website

TN SSLC supplementary results 2025 to be out soon on official website

TN SSLC supplementary Result 2025 will be announced today at 2:30 pm on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. Student need to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the results

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025:Today, July 31, 2025, at 2:30 PM, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will make the TN 10th supplemental exam results 2025 public on their official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Students can view their 10th arrear result 2025 Tamil Nadu using their roll number and date of birth on the result login page. 
 
The Board will announce the TN Plus One additional result 2025 today, in addition to the TN SSLC Supply result 2025. From August 4–5, 2025, students can apply for copies of their answer sheets.

TN SSLC supplementary results 2025 Time:

 TN SSLC supplementary exam results for 2025 would be published at 2:30 PM today on their official website dge.tn.gov.in. 

How to check TN SSLC Supplementary result 2025?

Go to the official website at tnresults.nic.in
 
Press on TN SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2025
A login window will be displayed on the screen

Fill in the registration number and date of birth
The TN 10th supply result 2025 will be showcased on the screen. 
Save and download the class 10th Tamil Nadu Supplementary result 2025 
Take a print copy of the result and save it for the future.

How to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 via SMS?

Type TNBOARD10, Roll Number
Send to 09282232585, or 09282232585.
TN SSLC Result 2025 for the shared roll number will be received on the same mobile number.

Tamil Nadu class 10th supplementary result 2025: Passing marks

To pass in any topic, students must receive at least 35 out of 100 points. Students must receive at least 20 out of 75 marks in theory and 15 out of 25 points in practical exams for topics that include them. When determining the final Tamil Nadu 10th supplemental result, marks earned in optional languages are not taken into account.

Tamil Nadu 12th Supply Result 2025: Re-evaluation Fees

The following application fees must be paid by students who want to submit their Tamil Nadu 12th supplemental result 2025 for re-evaluation, re-totalling, or photocopying of the answer sheet:
Rs 500 for revaluation.
Rs 275 for photocopy
Rs 205 for Retotalling.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: Migration certificate

For students who want to pursue further education outside of Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu Class 10th Migration certificate will be issued by the Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE). 
 
They must apply for the TN 10th migration certificate on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. On August 4 and 5, 2025, students can apply for a copy of the TN SSLC, Plus One answer sheet.
 

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

