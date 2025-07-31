Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Thermax Q1 results: Profit jumps 39% to ₹151 crore on cost control

Thermax Q1 results: Profit jumps 39% to ₹151 crore on cost control

The current quarter's operating income includes an accrual of ₹56 crore as income towards the incentive receivable under the Packaged Incentive Scheme (PSI), 2007, from the government of Maharashtra

Thermax opens new unit at SriCity; to manufacture chillers, heat pumps

On a standalone basis, Thermax posted an operating revenue of ₹1,183 crore during the quarter, a 10 per cent reduction as compared to ₹1,311 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thermax on Thursday posted nearly 39 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹151 crore in the June quarter compared to ₹109 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower expenses.

The company recorded a consolidated operating revenue of ₹2,150 crore in the first quarter of FY 2025-26, a 2 per cent decrease as compared to ₹2,184 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, partly due to delayed customer clearance and execution challenges, a company statement said.

Total expenses dipped to ₹2004.16 crore in the quarter from ₹2106.77 crore in the same period a year ago.

 

The current quarter's operating income includes an accrual of ₹56 crore as income towards the incentive receivable under the Packaged Incentive Scheme (PSI), 2007, from the government of Maharashtra.

In comparison, the previous period's other income included ₹27 crore received as interest on an income tax refund.

Also Read

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

Stocks to watch today, May 12: Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, Yes Bank, UPL, SRF

Q3 result

Thermax Q3 results: Net profit falls 51% to Rs 116 cr, expenses up 8%

Indian Passport, Passport

India granted over 9.6 million e-visas since 2020: Govt tells Parliament

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India to safeguard national interests, says Piyush Goyal on US tariffs

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test Day 1: Match put on halt as heavy rain arrives at Oval

As of June 30, 2025, the order balance for the quarter was ₹11,376 crore up 7 per cent, from the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The order book for the quarter stood at ₹2,748 crore, up 7 per cent, from ₹2,569 crore a year-ago.

On a standalone basis, Thermax posted an operating revenue of ₹1,183 crore during the quarter, a 10 per cent reduction as compared to ₹1,311 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹46 crore, down 47 per cent, mainly due to lower revenue.

The order booking for the quarter was higher by 20 per cent at ₹1,752 crore, as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Order balance on June 30, 2025, stood at ₹6,477 crore, up by 2 per cent.

Thermax is a leading company in the energy and environment and a trusted partner in energy transition. Its extensive portfolio includes clean air, clean energy, clean water and chemical solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dabur

Dabur Q1 results: Profit rises 2.8% to ₹514 crore; revenue up 1.7%

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Profit halves to ₹734 crore; Ebitda drops 12%

Vedanta

Vedanta Q1 results: Profit down 12% to ₹3,185 cr; Ebitda hits record high

maruti suzuki arena

Maruti Suzuki reports flat profit growth for Q1 FY26 on sluggish demand

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements Q1 results: Profit rises to ₹969.6 crore on record sales

Topics : Company News Thermax Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon