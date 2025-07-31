Thermax Q1 results: Profit jumps 39% to ₹151 crore on cost control

Thermax on Thursday posted nearly 39 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹151 crore in the June quarter compared to ₹109 crore a year ago, mainly due to lower expenses.
The company recorded a consolidated operating revenue of ₹2,150 crore in the first quarter of FY 2025-26, a 2 per cent decrease as compared to ₹2,184 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, partly due to delayed customer clearance and execution challenges, a company statement said.
Total expenses dipped to ₹2004.16 crore in the quarter from ₹2106.77 crore in the same period a year ago.
The current quarter's operating income includes an accrual of ₹56 crore as income towards the incentive receivable under the Packaged Incentive Scheme (PSI), 2007, from the government of Maharashtra.
In comparison, the previous period's other income included ₹27 crore received as interest on an income tax refund.
As of June 30, 2025, the order balance for the quarter was ₹11,376 crore up 7 per cent, from the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The order book for the quarter stood at ₹2,748 crore, up 7 per cent, from ₹2,569 crore a year-ago.
On a standalone basis, Thermax posted an operating revenue of ₹1,183 crore during the quarter, a 10 per cent reduction as compared to ₹1,311 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹46 crore, down 47 per cent, mainly due to lower revenue.
The order booking for the quarter was higher by 20 per cent at ₹1,752 crore, as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Order balance on June 30, 2025, stood at ₹6,477 crore, up by 2 per cent.
Thermax is a leading company in the energy and environment and a trusted partner in energy transition. Its extensive portfolio includes clean air, clean energy, clean water and chemical solutions.
