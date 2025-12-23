TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 out: How to check at tnpsc.gov.in

The results of the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group 2 and 2A Services), Preliminary, 2025 have been formally released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). On December 22, 2025, the results were made available on the commission's official website at tnpsc.gov.in.
The goal of this year's hiring is to fill 645 positions in different state government ministries. The recruitment was quite intense, with over 5.53 lakh candidates; 212,495 men, 341,114 women, and 25 transgender people applying for these places.
How to download TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Results?
• Go to the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
• On the homepage, press on "Results 2- Link 1" and "Results 2 -Link 2" and "Results 2A-Link 1" and "Results 2A-Link 2" to download the results.
• The roll number-wise list will be automatically downloaded.
• Save it for later reference.
What's next after the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Results?
After passing the preliminary exam, candidates must show up for the main exam, which is scheduled in February 2026. The descriptive Paper 1 (Tamil Eligibility Test) and Paper 2 (General Studies) will take place on February 8 and February 22, 2026.
For the mains exam, you must use your One Time Registration ID to pay a fee of Rs. 150 between December 23 and December 29, 2025 (11:59 pm). Candidates who have chosen not to participate in Paper 1 must upload their certificate by December 29.