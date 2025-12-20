Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 07:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / ECI releases draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu; over 970K voters removed

ECI releases draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu; over 970K voters removed

Since this is a draft list, electors will have an opportunity to appeal to have their names included, with the "Claims and Objections" period running from December 19 to January 18, 2026

As of December 19, out of more than 64 million electors, more than 54 million electors have submitted their enumeration forms

Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

The Election Commission of India on Friday released the draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu, after collecting 5,43,76,755 enumeration forms of voters across the state. The Election Commission in Tamil Nadu has deleted 97,37,831 electors from the list due to being deceased, having shifted/absent from their residence, or being enrolled at multiple places.

The final publication of the electoral roll is scheduled for February 2, 2026. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is scheduled just 5 months before the 2026 Assembly elections, which are expected in April-May 2026. Earlier, the ECI had extended the deadlines for the SIR of electoral rolls in five states, including Tamil Nadu. The state's enumeration period was extended to December 14.

 

Out of the more than 970,000 electors, 26,94,672 have been marked as deceased, 66,44,881 electors were marked as shifted or absent (from their addresses), and 3,98,278 electors were enrolled at multiple places, according to the SIR list published by the Election Commission.

Since this is a draft list, electors will have an opportunity to appeal to have their names included, with the "Claims and Objections" period running from December 19 to January 18, 2026. Similarly, any first-time voters who will become 18 years old on or before January 1 are encouraged to apply to include their names on Form 6.

As of December 19, out of more than 64 million electors, more than 54 million electors have submitted their enumeration forms. According to Archana Patnaik, Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, two the draft roll has 2,77,6332 women electors; 2,66,63,233 men; 4,19,355 Persons with Disabilities; and 7,191 belonging to the 'third gender' (transgender persons).

"Today in our draft electoral roll, we have 5,43,76,755 electors. Women: 2,77,63,232; men: 2,66,63,233; third gender: 7,191. PWDs, that is, persons with disabilities, 4,19,355," the TN CEO said.

She also appreciated the large number of volunteers, which made the exercise possible, including the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and the Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the list, pointing to the "high number of deletions" in Kolathur, the Chief Minister's constituency, which she claimed "proves" how Chennai became a DMK stronghold.

"I welcome this list and appreciate the work of the Election Commission and the political parties... The highest number of votes has been removed from the Chief Minister's constituency, Kolathur. So now we understand why Chennai was a DMK stronghold. This indirectly reveals how Chennai became a DMK stronghold," BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan told ANI.

According to the EC's list, the Chennai district has the highest number of deletions, with a total of 14,25,018 electors removed. The majority of deletions have occurred because electors have moved or are absent from their residences. According to published data, 12,49,691 electors were deleted due to being absent or having moved from their residence.

Meanwhile, DMK has claimed that the SIR process has been "rushed" by the poll body, saying they will monitor for any wrongful deletions and approach the court if required.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan told ANI, "The SIR process requires at least three months. That's what we wanted, but they rushed it before the state elections. We will go door-to-door to verify that all names are included. If any wrongful deletion occurs, we will pursue legal action. We will fight this legally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu elections Election Commission

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

