TS CPGET 2024: Schedule announced at cpget.tsche.ac.in; exam from July 6

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the timetable for the Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET) 2024. The official announcement states that the TS CPGET 2024 exam will be held from July 6 to July 15, 2024 The TS CPGET 2024 schedule can be viewed on the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in by registered candidates. The TS CPGET 2024 test will be held in three shifts every day. The first shift will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., the second from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the final shift from 4: 30 pm to 6 pm.

The TS CPGET 2024 hall tickets will likely be made accessible on the official website seven days before the beginning of entrance tests. The applicants should utilize their login credentials, for example, registration number and date of birth to download the TS CPGET 2024 admit card.

TS CPGET 2024: Exam schedule

July 6

• 31-MA Economics (9:30 AM to 11:00 AM)

• 19- MA Telugu (1:00 PM to 2:30 PM)

• 76- MSc Psychology and 78- MSc Data Science (4:30 PM to 6:00 PM)

July 7

• 34- MA Journalism & Mass Communication (9:30 AM to 11:00 AM)

• 56 Med and 57 MPEd (1:00 PM to 2:30 PM)

• 39- Master of Tourism Management (MTM) and 66- MSc Geo-informatics (4:30 PM to 6:00 PM)

July 8

• 40- MA Political Science and 42- MA Public (9:30 AM to 11:00 AM)

• 35- MLibISc (2years)/ BLibISc (l year), 36- MLiSc (l year) and 14- MA Hindi (1:00 PM to 2:30 PM)

• 65- MSc Geography and 23- MA Philosophy (4:30 PM to 6:00 PM)

July 9

• Administration and 71- MSc Zoology (9:30 AM to 11:00 AM)

• 18- MA Sanskrit, 20- MA Urdu and 69- MSc Physics (1:00 PM to 2:30 PM)

• 67- MSc Geology, 77- MSc Sericulture and 75 – MSc Food Science and Technology (4:30 PM to 6:00 PM)

July 11

• 13- MA English and 33- MA History (9:30 AM to 11 AM)

• 91- MSc Biotechnology (5 years Integrated) and 63- MSc Computer Science (1 PM to 2:30 PM)

• 94- MBA (5 years Int.), 22- MA Linguistics and 37- Master of Social Work (MSW) (4:30 PM to 6 PM)

July 12

• 62- MSc Chemistry and 41- MA Psychology (9:30 AM to 11 AM)

• 72- MSc BCESFSFTG&M and 11- MA AIHCA (1 PM to 2:30 PM)

• 92- MSc Chemistry/Pharma Chemistry (5 years Int.) (4:30 PM to 6 PM)

July 13

• 73- MSc Biotechnology and 93- MA Economics (5 years Integrated) (9:30 AM to 11 AM)

• 68- MSc Mathematics (1 PM to 2:30 PM)

• 43- MA Sociology (4:30 PM to 6 PM)

July 15

• 51- MCom and 61- MSc Botany (9:30 AM to 11 AM)

• 70- MSc Statistics and 74- MSc Nutrition & Dietetics (1 PM to 2:30 PM)

• 21- MA Islamic Studies and Master of Human Resource Mgt. (MHRM) (4:30 PM to 6 PM).

Applicants are suggested to take a printout of the examination timetable and save the physical copy for future use. The most up-to-date and comprehensive information regarding the latest exam can be found on the official website, which candidates should regularly check.

TS CPGET 2024: Overview

The TS CPGET 2024 fills in as a gateway for entrance into different postgraduate courses like Master of Science (MSc), Master of Arts (MA), Master of Education (MEd), Master of Communication and Journalism (MCJ), Master of Commerce (MCom), Master of Library Science (MLibSc), and Master of Physical Education (MPEd).