TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st, 2nd year announced today at 11 am

State board launched T App Folio

To make it simpler and more efficient, Telangana Board launched their T App Folio for 1st and 2nd-year students to check and download their TS Inter 2023 results. The app is available on Google Play Store.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare TS Inter 2023 results today, i.e., May 9 at 11 am. Students who have appeared for the TS Inter 1st year and 2nd year can check and download their results on the official websites, i.e., tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.The exams were conducted for the first year from March 15 to April 3 and from March 16 to April 4 for the second year. All the exams took place in a single shift. According to the official data, around 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Inter exam this year.