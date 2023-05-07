close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Hybrid education is way forward for UG, PG medical education: AIIMS Delhi

A study conducted by All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi has found that hybrid education will play a key role in undergraduate and postgraduate medical education

ANI General News
AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 2:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A study conducted by All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi has found that hybrid education will play a key role in undergraduate and postgraduate medical education.

During the unprecedented COVID19 pandemic, one of the challenges faced in medical education was maintaining interactivity among the students.

To circumvent the challenge, an innovative approach of structured virtual group discussion (sVGD) was adopted in physiology postgraduate education for effective academic learning.

It involved supervised and unsupervised interactions in a structured way leading to the active engagement of students.

The students perceived sVGD as a more effective format compared to group discussion in a conventional virtual format.

A statement by AIIMS, Delhi said, "The results of our study were published in a reputed international journal of medical education and was awarded the best research paper for the development of newer techniques (Dev Raj Bajaj Award) by the Association of Physiologists and Pharmacologists in 2021. The innovation was a consequence of our published research on the perception of students regarding the effectiveness of virtual versus face-to-face teaching amidst COVID-19 conducted by Dr Simran Kaur, Dr Dinu S Chandran, Dr Megha Bir and Prof. KK Deepak at the Department of Physiology, AIIMS, New Delhi."

Also Read

AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Check how to download admit card released today

AIIMS cyber attack originated in China, all servers retrieved now: MoHFW

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

AIIMS Delhi to introduce 'smart card' facility at counters for patients

SGPGIMS Lucknow prepares to guard against AIIMS-like cyber attack

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

71 crack JEE in combat zone of Chhattisgarh's restive Kanker district

GSEB SSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board SSC result 2023 likely be next week

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

KEAM 2023 admit card released on May 4, here's how to check and download

The principal investigator, Dr Simran Kaur, said, "Our novel approach in medical education may act as a torchbearer to implement small-group teaching for undergraduate and postgraduate students across speciality, especially during a pandemic or similar circumstances, where a transition to virtual format is inevitable."

HOD, Physiology Prof. KP Kochhar said, "Hybrid education is the way forward in undergraduate and postgraduate medical education. This will also promote inclusivity of different learning styles and enhance functional outcomes in postgraduate medical education."

"Technology should be used in all its potential for advances in medical education," added former HOD, Physiology Prof. KK Deepak.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AIIMS higher education

First Published: May 07 2023 | 6:56 AM IST

Latest News

View More

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

71 crack JEE in combat zone of Chhattisgarh's restive Kanker district

JEE Adv
3 min read

GSEB SSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board SSC result 2023 likely be next week

GSEB SSC Result 2023
2 min read

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

CBSE Results 2023
2 min read

KEAM 2023 admit card released on May 4, here's how to check and download

students, us, UNITED STATES, abroad, foreign, universities, indian
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read

Union Bank's Q4 net rises 93.3% to Rs 2,782 cr on healthy growth in NII

Union Bank Of India
2 min read

Perils of new multilateralism

Multilateralism
6 min read

Vedanta resources repays $800 million loans to Standard Chartered

Anil Agarwal
1 min read

Weekend Bites: Corporate Samurai keels over, and big deal that's Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2023
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon