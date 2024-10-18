Business Standard
UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Apply for 613 posts, check details

The UKPSC has invited applications for Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer-Group 'C') Services General/Women Branch Exam-2024. Candidates can apply at the UKPSC's official website

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Applications are being accepted for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer-Group 'C') Services General/Women Branch Exam-2024 by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, UKPSC. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at psc.uk.gov.in, the UKPSC's official website.
The organization will fill 613 Lecturer positions through this recruitment campaign. The registration procedure will start from today i.e, October 18 and end on November 7, 2024. Details on eligibility, the selection procedure, and other information are provided below.

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Important dates

    • Opening date of application: October 18, 2024
 
    • Closing date of application: November 7, 2024
    • Last date for payment of application fee: November 7, 2024
    • Correction window begins: November 19

    • Correction window ends: November 28, 2024. 

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

A postgraduate degree in the relevant field must have been earned by candidates in order to be considered for the UKPSC Lecturer position. Furthermore, candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 42.

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply

    • Go to the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.
    • Press on the recruitment link available on the home page.
    • A new page will be displayed where candidates must press on the UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024 link.
    • Again a new page will showcase where candidates will have to register themselves.
    • Once done, login to the account.
    • Enter the application form and make the payment of the application fee.
    • Press on submit and download the page.

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment: Salary 

With a Grade Pay of Rs. 6,000, the lecturers chosen for the UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024 will be paid within the Pay Matrix Level 10, which ranges from Rs. 57,700 to Rs. 1,82,400. According to Uttarakhand government regulations, further benefits and allowances would be given. 


Topics : Uttarakhand Entrance Exams government of India education

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

