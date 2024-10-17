Business Standard
Home / Education / News / NTA announces results of UGC NET; 112,070 candidates qualify for PhD

NTA announces results of UGC NET; 112,070 candidates qualify for PhD

Additionally, 53,694 candidates have cleared the exam for the post of Assistant Professor, while 4,970 have secured eligibility for the prestigious Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

UGC NET result

After the paper leak controversy, the agency decided to re-conduct the exam from August 21 to September 4.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the much-awaited results of the UGC National Eligibility Test on Thursday, with 1,12,070 candidates qualifying for PhD admission.

Additionally, 53,694 candidates have cleared the exam for the post of Assistant Professor, while 4,970 have secured eligibility for the prestigious Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This year's UGC-NET saw 11,21,225 candidates register for the exam, out of which 6,84,224 appeared.

The re-test was conducted over 11 days, from August 21 to September 5, 2024, across 280 cities in India.

The exam covered 83 subjects and was held in 21 shifts using Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

 

Along with the results, NTA has also released the subject/category-wise cut-off list for UGC NET Result 2024.

More From This Section

Exam, National exam

Haryana HSSC Group C, D Results 2024 to be announced today at hssc.gov.in

Exam, National exam

UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2024 postponed, likely to be held in December

Exam, National exam

GSEB HSC SSC 2024: Timetable released at official website, exams from Feb

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI Summer Internship 2024: Registration starts at official website

students

ADRE Grade 4 Admit Card 2024 released, here's how to check and download

The UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & Assistant Professor' positions. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET.

Of the total registered candidates, 4,85,578 were male, 6,35,588 were female, and 59 belonged to the third gender. After the exam, the NTA uploaded the question paper, provisional answer key, and recorded responses of candidates on its website from September 7 to 14, 2024, for review.

The UGC NET examination has been marred in controversies since the very beginning.

Earlier, the UGC NET exam was conducted on a single day on June 18 in a pen and paper mode.

However, after the paper leak controversy, the agency decided to re-conduct the exam from August 21 to September 4 all the subjects.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UGC NET 2024

UGC NET 2024: NTA expected to release results soon on official website

entrance, test, exam, examination

NTA Exam Calendar 2025 out: Know JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG & UGC NET dates

Protest, NEET Protest, New Delhi Protest

NEET UG row: CBI files third chargesheet against 21 in paper leak case

youngsters

NTA UGC NET answer key 2024 objection window closes today, check details

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

CSIR UGC NET 2024 results expected to be out soon, check details here

Topics : National Testing Agency UGC NET PhD research scholars

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMiss India 2024 Nikita PorwalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon