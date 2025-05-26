Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / University of Liverpool to open Bengaluru campus, start by August 2026

University of Liverpool to open Bengaluru campus, start by August 2026

The institute becomes the second UK university after Southampton to get UGC approval; 15 foreign varsities to open India campuses this academic year, says Pradhan

University of Liverpool

The University of Liverpool also said Indian students will have access to a global mobility scheme, offering academic, professional and personal development opportunities in Liverpool and other international locations. (University website)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

The University of Liverpool is set to open a campus in Bengaluru by the summer of 2026, after receiving a formal letter of intent (LoI) from the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday to establish a foreign campus in India.
 
This makes it the second university from the United Kingdom (UK) to set up a campus in India, Vice-Chancellor Tim Jones told Business Standard in a telephonic interaction.
 
Currently, the University of Southampton has a campus in Gurugram, where classes are expected to begin in August this year.
 
Scheduled to welcome its inaugural batch of undergraduate and postgraduate students in August 2026, the University of Liverpool’s Bengaluru campus will initially offer programmes in business management, accounting and finance, computer science and biomedical sciences.
 
 
“Initially, we will look to take a small batch of a few hundred students, with a plan to increase this to 5,000 students in the next five years, and eventually 10,000 by 2036,” said Jones.

The development follows the UGC’s 2023 notification of rules facilitating the entry of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEIs) into India, as part of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) reforms. 
 
As per these regulations, foreign institutions seeking to establish campuses in India must rank within the top 500 globally in either overall or subject-wise rankings and demonstrate outstanding expertise in their fields, subject to UGC approval.
 
At the event, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said 15 foreign universities are expected to begin operations in India this academic year, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.
 
The University of Liverpool also said Indian students will have access to a global mobility scheme, offering academic, professional and personal development opportunities in Liverpool and other international locations.
 
Commenting on the India–UK educational partnership, Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India at the British Council, said the initiative supports the NEP 2020 goal of internationalising higher education.
 
“It will help strengthen academic ties, encourage cross-cultural exchange, and open up transformative opportunities for students in both countries,” he added.
 
The University of Liverpool also signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with several organisations — including the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), AstraZeneca Pharma India, Wipro, YouWeCan and Dream11 — to explore future collaborative opportunities.

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Universities national education policy UK universities Bengaluru

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

