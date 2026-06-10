University of Warwick rules out India campus for now, backs partnerships

"At present, Warwick is not planning to establish a physical campus, joint institute, or independent degree-awarding partnership in India,” Virinder Kalra, deputy pro-vice-chancellor (South and Central Asia, Middle East) at the University of Warwick, told Business Standard. “Our strategy is focused instead on partnership-based engagement, working collaboratively with Indian organisations and universities, rather than building a standalone physical presence."

The decision sets Warwick apart from a growing number of foreign universities exploring branch campuses and other forms of transnational education in India following reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP). The policy has drawn in a number of overseas institutions into the country. Australia's Deakin University and University of Wollongong are already operating from GIFT City, while the UK's University of Southampton is launching a campus in Gurugram. Several other universities, including the University of Liverpool, University of York, University of Bristol and University of New South Wales, have also secured approvals to set up campuses in India.

The University of Warwick, however, plans to expand through what it calls the Warwick India Network, bringing together academic collaborations, industry partnerships and alumni engagement. The university is also exploring credit-transfer arrangements, dual degrees and co-taught programmes with Indian institutions, though discussions remain at an early stage, Kalra said.

Warwick's focus, he said, is on building a limited number of deep partnerships rather than pursuing rapid expansion. The university is looking to strengthen existing industry relationships and develop new collaborations in areas such as research, innovation, executive education and professional development.

“At present, we are not actively pursuing opportunities in emerging hubs such as GIFT City or similar cross-border education models. Our immediate priority remains on strengthening partnerships and collaborative initiatives rather than establishing a presence in specific geographic clusters,” Kalra added.

Warwick expects student mobility between India and the UK to grow gradually through structured academic partnerships rather than rapid expansion, according to Kalra. Citing Warwick's long-standing partnership with Monash University, which now facilitates exchanges for up to 200 students annually, Kalra said the university sees a similar model emerging in India, with greater scope for credit transfers and flexible movement of students between partner institutions over time.

He also said the proposed India-UK Free Trade Agreement could provide a fresh impetus to higher education ties by strengthening institutional partnerships, supporting student mobility and creating opportunities for joint academic programmes and research.

“For Warwick, our strongest footprint in India currently lies in our industrial partnerships and alumni network,” Kalra said, pointing to collaborations with organisations such as Tata Motors, TVS, and the Confederation of Indian Industry. “We see significant potential to build on this base, particularly in areas such as executive education, professional development, and pathways into further qualifications,” he added.

Warwick's emphasis on industry partnerships also comes at a time when both foreign and Indian universities are seeking closer engagement with employers amid growing scrutiny of graduate employability. Policymakers, industry bodies and education leaders have increasingly highlighted the disconnect between classroom learning and workforce requirements, prompting institutions to expand collaborations around internships, research, executive education, curriculum design and skill development.

Warwick is also seeking to expand its reach beyond India's major metropolitan centres through in-country recruitment partners that engage prospective students in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.