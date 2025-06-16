Monday, June 16, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / Canada govt hiring students at ₹2,400/hr this fall; Indians can apply

Canada govt hiring students at ₹2,400/hr this fall; Indians can apply

Canada is hiring students, including eligible Indian internationals, for autumn 2025 jobs paying up to $38/hour across roles in finance, tech, law, and more

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Good news! Canada's federal government is offering paid work opportunities to students for the autumn term, with wages going up to $31.69 (approximately Rs 2,400) per hour. These roles are primarily open to Canadian citizens and permanent residents, but international students, including Indian students, studying full-time at a recognised Canadian institution are also eligible to apply.
 
“For students who meet the criteria, this is a valuable chance to gain experience in the public sector while pursuing their education,” Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI), the agency behind the hiring said on its portal.
 
Jobs available across major Canadian cities
 
 
The four-month work placements run from September to December 2025 and are located in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. OSFI has also confirmed that some roles may be offered remotely, provided applicants have access to reliable internet.
 
The federal agency, which supervises banks, insurers, and pension plans, is recruiting students across a wide range of disciplines. Applicants do not need prior experience.

Roles open across various disciplines
 
Available positions include:
 
Audit, finance, statistics and economics
Risk management
Communications, translation and social media
Office administration and project management
Programming, databases and user interface design
Business administration, law and data analysis
Human resources, political science and social sciences
Graphic design and content creation
 
The salary scale depends on academic level, starting at $17.75/hour and going up to $31.69/hour for students in advanced years or postgraduate programmes.
 
Pay structure by academic level
 
Hourly wages vary depending on academic background. The base rate is determined at the time of appointment and may be adjusted upward based on experience, field of study, or year of study completed. The step system allows for flexibility.
 
College / CEGEP (Pre-University): $17.75 to $23.55
Undergraduate students: $18.84 to $28.30
Master’s students: $25.17 to $31.69
Doctoral students: $29.64 to $38.38
 
Departments may place students at higher steps if:
 
They have prior relevant work experience
They are returning to the same department for another term
They have completed more than one year of study in their current programme
There is a shortage of students in their discipline
They are pursuing a second undergraduate degree
They are in a qualifying year for professional programmes like law, education or medicine
 
Eligibility requirements
 
To apply, students must meet the following criteria:
 
Be enrolled full-time in a recognised Canadian post-secondary institution
Be in a co-op or internship programme required for graduation
Have legal status to work in Canada
Self-identify as a member of at least one equity group: women, persons with disabilities, Indigenous people or visible minorities
Meet the legal minimum age for employment in their province
Have internet access if applying for a remote role
Be able to obtain security clearance, including fingerprinting
 
Students who have lived or worked outside Canada in the last five years may need to provide international criminal background checks.
 
How to apply
 
Applications must be submitted online through the GC Jobs portal (https://www.canada.ca/en/services/jobs/opportunities/government/student.html).
 
Visit the GC Jobs website and search for OSFI student job postings
Check eligibility and role requirements carefully
Update your CV and prepare proof of enrolment in a co-op or internship course
Submit your application before the deadline: August 1, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

