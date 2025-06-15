Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UP conducts first successful model rocket launch carrying payload

UP conducts first successful model rocket launch carrying payload

This test was part of IN-SPACe Model Rocketry/CANSAT India Student Competition 2024-25 and a prelude to a larger event in October-November

Atlas V rocket, Kuiper

Representative Image: A successful model rocket launching test was conducted in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kushinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

A successful model rocket launching test was conducted in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, marking the first time a payload was launched via a rocket from the state, officials said.

The test conducted on Saturday by the Astronautical Society of India in association with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) saw the model rocket ascend 1.12 km at 5:14:33 PM, a complete success.

Isro scientist Abhishek Singh, who was present at the test site, said, "The rocket was launched at 5:14 PM and 33 seconds, which went up to a height of 1.1 km. After this, a small satellite (payload) came out. As soon as it fell down to 5 metres, its parachute activated and the satellite landed within 400 metres on the ground."  The 15 kg rocket also descended safely.

 

This test was part of IN-SPACe Model Rocketry/CANSAT India Student Competition 2024-25 and a prelude to a larger event in October-November, where around 900 youth-built satellites will be tested.

Vinod Kumar, Director Promotion Directorate at IN-SPACe, confirmed the test a success.

"This event is being organised to generate interest in space technology among children across the region and the whole of India," he said.

This was the first time a satellite was directly launched by a rocket in Uttar Pradesh, proving entirely successful, Kumar said.

IN-SPACe is an autonomous body operating under the Department of Space (DoS). It acts as a single-window agency to facilitate, promote, authoriSe, and oversee the involvement of Non-Governmental Entities (NGEs) in a wide range of space-related endeavours.

Topics : Uttar Pradesh rocket launch rocket

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

