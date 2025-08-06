Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Class 10, 12 supplementary scorecard soon

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: Class 10, 12 supplementary scorecard soon

The UPMSP will declare the class 12 compartment result 2025 at the official website soon. But officials have yet to declare the date and time. The exams were conducted on July 26, 2025

UP Board Compartment Result 2025

UP Board Compartment Result 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: The UPMSP 12th compartment result 2025 will soon be made public on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The UPMSP compartment result 2025 date and time have not yet been posted online by the authorities. The board has, however, issued a warning to students not to fall for scammers.
 
The UP Board compartment result 2025 for classes 10 and 12 will be released on upmsp.edu.in. However, the students will also have the option to obtain the UPMSP UP Board marksheet 2025 for classes 10 and 12 via Digilocker and SMS, as well as view their results in various ways. 
 

How to check UP Board Compartment Result 2025 Class 10th and 12th? 

Step 1: Go to the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link for “UP Board High School Compartment Result 2025” (Class 10) or “UP Board Intermediate Compartment Result 2025” (Class 12).

Also Read

up board

UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2025 released today at upmsp.edu.in

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

UP board topper prize money: UP govt to give Rs 1 lakh cash, laptop & more

Exam results, results

UP Board result 2025: When and where to check class 10th, 12th results?

Exam results

UPMSP Result 2025: Check last year's 2024 topper list

Exam results

UPMSP Board Result 2025 for Class 10th and 12th to be out soon

Step 3: Fill in the roll number and school code and press the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 4: Your UPMSP Compartment Result 2025 10th 12th will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: View all the details carefully on the UPMSP marksheet 2025 10th 12th and download or print a copy for later reference.

UP Board 10th 12th Compartment Exam Result 2025: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Name of the students
Roll Number
Father’s Name
Subject Name
Mother’s Name
Date of Birth 
School Code
District Code
Marks Obtained in theory
Total
Marks obtained in practical
Total marks of each subject
Final result (pass/not pass) 
Division
Grace marks.

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 Class 10th and 12th: How to check results via SMS?

1. Type the message in this format, i.e, UP12
2. Send it to 56263
3. The UP Board 12th result 2025 will be sent to your mobile phone.
4. Guarantee that you save and keep the UP Board Class 12 Result 2025 safely for later reference. 

UPMSP Compartment Result 2025 Updates: How to check results via DigiLocker?

Visit the DigiLocker website at results.digilocker.gov.in.
Sign in utilising mobile number/security PIN, or register a new account with your Aadhaar number.
Find for HSC/ SSC Mark Sheet Class 10 link available on the screens
Choose UP State Board of High School Result 2025 or UP Board Intermediate Result 2025.
Fill in the roll number to view the UPMSP compartment result 2025 on the screen.

UP Board 10, 12 Compartment Result 2025: What if credentials are misplaced? 

In order to retrieve their login credentials, students who have misplaced them must get in touch with their schools. The login credentials are the sole way to see the UPMSP result for the 2025 compartment exam.
 

More From This Section

Coursera Chief Content Officer Marni Stein said India was the 2nd-largest market, next only to the US, with 29 million learners enrolled on platform

Demand for GenAI skills rises in India with 2.6 million Coursera learners

SSC CGL 2025 exams

SSC CGL 2025 exam dates & city information released on official website

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025

SBI Clerk jobs 2025: Registration starts for 6,589 openings, check details

UPTAC Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment out.

UPTAC Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment released; Check status and more

CBSE 10th Class Compartment results 2025 soon

CBSE 10th Class Compartment results 2025 out soon at results.cbse.nic.in

Topics : UP Board Results UP Board Class 12 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon