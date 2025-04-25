Friday, April 25, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / UP board topper prize money: UP govt to give Rs 1 lakh cash, laptop & more

UP board topper prize money: UP govt to give Rs 1 lakh cash, laptop & more

upmsp, UP board results 2025 Out: The UP government initiative aims to recognise the hard work of the promising students and motivate other students to perform better in future

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

UP board topper prize money

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UP Board Topper Prize Money: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to announce the result of UP board 10th and 12th examination 2025 today at 12:30 pm. 
 
This year, lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for the result announcement. Once the results are declared, students can check and download their mark sheet through the official website of UP board, upmsp.edu.in or results.digilocker.gov.in using their login credentials. 

What is required to check the UP board 10th, 12th results 2025?

To check the UP board results 2025, students will have to provide their login details such as roll number, date of birth and parents' name. After filling in these details correctly, students will be able to check their results and print their marks.
 

UP board results 2025: Prize for toppers

UP Board 10th 12th Toppers Prize: This year, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced special rewards for the toppers. According to reports, the students who top the Class 10th and 12th at the state level will be awarded Rs 1 lakh cash, a laptop and a certificate of honour by the government. 

Also Read

up board

UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2025 released today at upmsp.edu.in

Exam results, results

UP Board result 2025: When and where to check class 10th, 12th results?

Exam results

UPMSP Result 2025: Check last year's 2024 topper list

Exam results, results

UP Board 2025: Class 10th, 12th results not releasing on Apr 15, says UPMSP

Student, Study, School, Class, Students, Exam, Board Exam

UP board exams: 16 solver gangs caught, 14 from principal's residence

 
The government had given cash prizes and laptops to the toppers last year as well. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, these rewards aim to encourage the students and recognise their hard work. This will inspire the students to study well in the future as well. 

UPMSP results 2025: Prizes for district-level toppers

Apart from the state-level toppers, students who top each district will also receive a cash prize of Rs 21,000 and a certificate of honour. The purpose of this reward is to honour the hard work of the promising students from all districts and motivate students to perform better in future.

Why is this initiative special?

This initiative aims to boost the confidence of UP Board students, and they will be motivated to study hard in the future as well. This will not only boost students' morale but will also give other students a goal to perform better.
 

More From This Section

Exam results

UPMSP Board Result 2025 for Class 10th and 12th to be out soon

UP Board Result 2025

UP Board Result 2025: Will scorecards be out today? Check UPMSP websites

AP SSC Result 2025

AP SSC Result 2025: BSEAP out class 10 results, Details here

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025: Registration to begin from tomorrow, here's how to apply

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024

Shakti Dubey tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024; 1,132 posts to be filled

Topics : UP Board 10th Result UP Board 12th Result UP Board UP Board Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon