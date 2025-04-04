Representative Image (ANI)
Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
UPMSP Result 2025: The UP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2025 are expected to be released by the third week of April 2025. Students can check their UPMSP high school board exam 2025 results through the official websites upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.
However, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has not shared any official information about the result date yet. Students can check their exam scores by using their login credentials.
The Uttar Pradesh Board announced on April 2 that the evaluation process has been completed at all 261 centres across the state. The board has issued a press release on the same day, that reads, "As of today, April 2, 2025, the evaluation of answer sheets allotted to all 261 evaluation centres established in every district of the state has been fully completed."
When was the UPMSP exam held?
This year the UPMSP exam for classes 10th and 12th was held between February 24 to March 12, 2025. This year, a total of 54.37 lakh students appeared for the UP board exams 2025, with 27.32 lakh students taking the Class 10 (High School) exam and 27.05 lakh students taking the Class 12 (Intermediate) exam.
UP Board Result 2025 date
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the UP Board results for both high school and intermediate through a press conference. UPMSP will notify the official date and time for the result declaration press conference on its website.
UP Board 10th result 2024: Toppers list
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks (out of 600)
|
District
|
1
|
Prachi Nigam
|
591/600
|
Sitapur
|
2
|
Deepika Sonkar
|
590/600
|
Fatehpur
|
3
|
Navya Singh
|
588/600
|
Fatehpur
|
3
|
Navya Singh
|
588/600
|
Sitapur
|
3
|
Swati Singh
|
588/600
|
Sitapur
|
3
|
Deepanshi Singh
|
588/600
|
Jalaun
|
3
|
Arpit Tiwari
|
588/600
|
Pratapgarh
|
4
|
Vaishnavi
|
587/600
|
Sitapur
|
4
|
Ishika
|
587/600
|
Jalaun
|
4
|
Raj Singh
|
587/600
|
Prayagraj
|
4
|
Deepika Devi
|
587/600
|
Fatehpur
|
4
|
Namita Verma
|
587/600
|
Ambedkar Nagar
|
5
|
Anshika Verma
|
586/600
|
Sitapur
|
5
|
Sonam Pathak
|
586/600
|
Sitapur
|
5
|
Anshu
|
586/600
|
Kannauj
|
5
|
Chahat Patel
|
586/600
|
Jalaun
|
5
|
Yamuna Prasad
|
586/600
|
Chitrakoot
|
5
|
Naeela Ubaid
|
586/600
|
Barabanki
UP Board 12th result 2024: Toppers list
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks (out of 500)
|
District
|
1
|
Shubham Verma
|
489/500
|
Sitapur
|
2
|
Vishu Chaudhary
|
488/500
|
Baghpat
|
2
|
Kajal Singh
|
488/500
|
Amroha
|
2
|
Raj Verma
|
488/500
|
Sitapur
|
2
|
Kashish Maurya
|
488/500
|
Sitapur
|
2
|
Charlie Gupta
|
488/500
|
Siddharth Nagar
|
2
|
Sujata Pandey
|
488/500
|
Siddharth Nagar
|
3
|
Sheetal Verma
|
487/500
|
Deoria
|
3
|
Kashish Yadav
|
487/500
|
Raebareli
|
3
|
Aditya Kumar Yadav
|
487/500
|
Kanpur Nagar
|
3
|
Anksha Vishwakarma
|
487/500
|
Fatehpur
|
3
|
Palak Singh
|
487/500
|
Siddharth Nagar
|
4
|
Mohammad Sahim
|
486/500
|
Mainpuri
|
4
|
Palak Maurya
|
486/500
|
Sitapur
|
4
|
Sadhna Maurya
|
486/500
|
Sitapur
|
4
|
Rajit Kumar
|
486/500
|
Etawah
|
4
|
Aniket Sharma
|
486/500
|
Kannauj
|
4
|
Lavi
|
486/500
|
Fatehpur
|
4
|
Shivam Gupta
|
486/500
|
Ballia
|
5
|
Anu Dhakare
|
485/500
|
Agra
|
5
|
Rahul Upadhyay
|
485/500
|
Aligarh
|
5
|
Nutan Yadav
|
485/500
|
Amroha
|
5
|
Radhika
|
485/500
|
Amroha
|
5
|
Smriti Singh
|
485/500
|
Lakhimpur Kheri
|
5
|
Anubhav Shukla
|
485/500
|
Sitapur
|
5
|
Palak Maurya
|
485/500
|
Sitapur
|
5
|
Aniket Sahu
|
485/500
|
Kanpur Nagar
|
5
|
Aastha Baghel
|
485/500
|
Etawah
|
5
|
Jyoti
|
485/500
|
Etawah
|
5
|
Kashish
|
485/500
|
Etawah
|
5
|
Sunakshi Srivastava
|
485/500
|
Barabanki
|
5
|
Chandan Yadav
|
485/500
|
Barabanki
|
5
|
Saksham Tiwari
|
485/500
|
Barabanki
|
5
|
Nidhi
|
485/500
|
Siddharth Nagar
|
5
|
Shweta Singh
|
485/500
|
Gorakhpur
|
5
|
Faiz Ali Ansari
|
485/500
|
Kushinagar
UP Board Results 2024 Date: Previous trends
|
Year
|
Date
|
2024
|
20 April 2024
|
2023
|
25 April 2023
|
2022
|
18 June 2022
|
2021
|
31 July 2021
|
2020
|
27 June 2020
First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 4:20 PM IST