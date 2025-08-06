Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI Clerk jobs 2025: Registration starts for 6,589 openings, check details

SBI Clerk jobs 2025: Registration starts for 6,589 openings, check details

SBI has begun the application process on the official website at sbi.co.in for 6589 Junior Associate posts. The deadline to apply is August 26

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

SBI  Bank Clerk jobs 2025: The application procedure for the position of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales), also referred to as SBI Clerks, has been initiated by the State Bank of India (SBI). Until August 26, 2025, all eligible and interested candidates may apply on the official website at sbi.co.in. The goal of this hiring campaign is to fill 6,589 Junior Associate positions, including both regular and backlog positions.
 
5,180 of the open positions are for regular positions, while 1,409 are backlog positions. There are 2,255 general positions, 788 SC positions, 450 ST positions, 1,179 OBC positions, and 508 EWS positions distributed by category. 
 

SBI Clerk 2025 Exam dates

Notification Release: August 5, 2025.
Commencement of online application: August 6, 2025.
Online application & fee payment deadline: August 26, 2025.

Preliminary exams (expected): September 20, 21, 27 & 28, 2025.
Mains exams (expected): November 15 & 16, 2025. 

How to apply for SBI Clerk 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and visit the ‘Careers’ section.
Step 2: Press on ‘Current Openings’ under the ‘Join SBI’ tab.
Step 3: Choose the link for ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) 2025’.

SBI Bank Clerk 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Having a degree from a recognised university in any field. Students in their last year may also apply, but they must graduate by December 31, 2025.
 
Age Requirement: Candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 on April 1, 2025. They must have been born between April 2, 1997, and April 1, 2005. According to government regulations, age relaxation will be offered in certain cases.

SBI Clerk Exam 2025: Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 750
SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen: No fee.

SBI Bank Clerk Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

There are several stages to the selection process. The first step is a 100-point online test called the Preliminary Exam. The next stage is the Main Exam, which lasts for two hours and forty minutes and consists of 190 questions with 200 possible points. 
 
Candidates who did not study the local language in Class 10 or 12 must also take a Language Proficiency Test. Interestingly, the final merit list is prepared using only the Main Exam scores.  
 
Verification of eligibility and passing the local language exam are required for the final selection. The following is the exam schedule: September 2025 will see the Tier 1 Preliminary test, while November 2025 will see the Tier 2 Mains exam.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale

Chosen candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 24,050 to Rs 64,480 as per the SBI pay structure.
 

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

