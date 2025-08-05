Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / UPTAC Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment released; Check status and more

UPTAC Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment released; Check status and more

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced the UPTAC counselling 2025 round 2 allotment result at uptac.admissions.nic.in. Candidates confirmed their seats by August 7, 2025

UPTAC Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment out.

UPTAC Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment out. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced the Round 2 seat allotment results for UPTAC 2025 counselling today, August 5. Candidates who registered and completed the option-filling process can now check their allotted seats on the official portal — uptac.admissions.nic.in.
 
Candidates' JEE Main 2025 rankings and their chosen college or course of study are taken into consideration while allocating seats. By August 7, 2025, the chosen candidates must confirm their seats by paying the seat acceptance fee and choosing between the Freeze and Float choices.

UPTAC 2025: Important dates and timeline (B.Tech/B.Arch counselling rounds)

Commencement of Choice Filling and Locking for JEE Main candidates (round 1)- July 24-28, 2025 
Commencement of seat allotment- July 30, 2025
Payment/willingness- July 30-August 1, 2025
Choice alteration and locking (Round 2)- August 2-3, 2025
Seat allotment- August 5, 2025
Payment/willingness/withdrawal- August 5-7, 2025
Choice locking (Round 3)- August 8-9, 2025
Seat allotment starts- August 11, 2025
Payment/willingness/withdrawal- August 11-12.
Seat allotment (Round 4)- August 13, 2025
Payment- August 13-15, 2025
Online withdrawal- August 13-21, 2025
Physical reporting- August 18-21, 2025
Internal Sliding (Round 5) online willingness- August 18-21, 2025
Seat allotment- August 22, 2025
Round 6 (Special Round 1) Registration- May 27-August 24, 2025
Fee payment- August 22-24, 2025
Document verification- August 22-25, 2025
Choice filling- August 23-26, 2025
Seat allotment- August 27, 2025
Physical reporting- August 28-29, 2025
Round 7 (Special Round 2) Registration and fee payment- August 28-30, 2025
Document verification- August 28-31, 2025
Choice filling- August 28-September 1, 2025
Seat allotment- September 2, 2025
Physical reporting- September 2-3, 2025
Deadline for Registration, Payment of Fee, and Document Upload- July 31, 2025. 

How to check the UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025?

Step 1. Go to the official UPTAC website at uptac.admissions.nic.in
Step 2. Press on the "Round 2 Seat Allotment" link.
Step 3. Log in utilising your JEE Main application number and password/date of birth.
Step 4. Check and download your allotted college and course details.

UPTAC 2025 Seat Confirmation Fee

After seat allotment, candidates should make the payment for the seat acceptance based on their category:
 
General and OBC - Rs. 20,000

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: What to choose?

Freeze: Take the designated seat and choose not to participate in any more counselling sessions. Category-based seat upgrades, however, might still be available.
 
Float: Hold onto your current seat while continuing to be eligible for upgrades to a higher preference in later rounds.
 
Note: The assigned seat will be cancelled and the candidate will not be eligible for additional counselling rounds if the seat acceptance fee is not paid by August 7, 2025.

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: What next?

Seat Allotment Status- Check the status of your seat allocation by confirming the branch and college you were assigned.
 
Select Freeze/Float- Choose between locking the seat and waiting for upgrades.
Pay the Seat Acceptance Fee- Make sure to end the payment before the due date/deadline.
 
Allotted College- Report to the designated college and complete the admissions procedures if you are happy with your seat.

What is UPTAC?

The centralised counselling process for admission to different undergraduate (UG) and graduate (PG) courses in engineering, technology, architecture, and other related fields offered by colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh, India, is known as Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling, or UPTAC. On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling is carried out by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU).
 

 

 

More From This Section

CBSE 10th Class Compartment results 2025 soon

CBSE 10th Class Compartment results 2025 out soon at results.cbse.nic.in

RRB NTPC 2025 UG admit card out

RRB NTPC 2025 UG admit card out: View steps to download, exam dates & more

Exam, National exam

NEET-PG exam conducted across 301 cities; over 242,000 candidates appear

IIT Bombay

Four IITs named centres of excellence under critical mineral mission

Allahabad University Admission 2025

Allahabad University Admission 2025: CUET cutoff first list released

Topics : Uttar Pradesh exam results UP Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJioBalckRock New FundKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon