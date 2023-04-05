close

UP Board Exam 2023: Here's how you can check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results

Once the result is declared, students can check the UPMSP 10th, 12th results on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in

BS Trends New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
The results of the UP Board Class 10, 12 exams are going to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

Students can check the UPMSP 10th and 12th results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in after the results are announced.

For the UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams in 2023, more than 5,880,000 students registered to take the test.

According to media reports, the board would probably announce the UP Board results in April.

The board has yet to formally declare the date and timing of the UP Class 10 and 12 results, though. On April 1, 2023, the evaluation procedure was supposed to be finished. To review around 18.6 million high school exam answer sheets, the council has appointed 89,698 examiners. The 1.33 billion intermediate exam papers will be evaluated by an additional 54,235 examiners.

Students need a score of 33 per cent on the UP Board exam to pass. The compartment exams will be available to students who fail one or two subjects. On the official website, a link to the compartment test application for the Uttar Pradesh board will be provided.

UP Board Exam 2023: Know How to Check Scorecard?
 
  • Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the board exam result link.
  • Enter the required credentials like roll number and click on the submit option.
  • The UP board exam result 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Topics : Education ministry | Uttar Pradesh | education | exam results

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

