close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UGC NET result for Dec 2022 cycle expected to be released this week

UGC NET is considered one of the most crucial exams for applicants who are hoping to work as assistant professors and research scholars in India

BS Trends New Delhi
exam result, result

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) examination result for the December 2022 edition is likely to be released this week.
Several reports suggest that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET 2023 results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results using their application number and date of birth. The final answer key is also awaited. However, the provisional answer key was released on March 23 and the candidates who appeared for the exams were asked to send their feedback , along with their recorded responses latest by March 25
UGC NET is considered one of the most crucial exams for applicants who are hoping to work as assistant professors and research scholars in India. 

The UGC NET test is given twice a year by the NTA, between June and December.
The exams for the UGC NET December 2022 cycle, took place between February 21 and March 16, 2023. The exam was held in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centers across the country. A total of 834,537 candidates appeared in the exam between February 21 to March 16.

Also Read

Railway Recruitment Board: Group D answer key released; check details here

ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM exam postponed; check revised schedule

National Testing Agency releases Answer Key for PM YASASVI entrance 2022

GATE Result 2023: IIT Kanpur likely to release GATE result tomorrow

Bihar Board releases DElEd result for first and second year exams

UGC initiates new curriculum to promote environmental education at UG level

Nearly 1.6 mn students register for CUET-UG, highest for DU: UGC chairman

TS EAMCET 2023: Engineering exam date revised - all you need to know

AP SSC 2023 exam starts today: Check exam dates, instructions, and more

IIT Guwahati, JAM 2023 results out today: Check complete details here


Once the results are declared, candidates will become eligible to apply for the post of assistant professor or research scholar in various colleges and universities across the country. 

Here's how you can check your UGC NET 2023 result for the December 2022 cycle: 
  • Visit the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Look for the link that reads 'UGC NET Result 2023 for December cycle' on the homepage and click on it.
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields 
  • Click on submit button
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check your result, download and take a print out of the same for future reference. 
Topics : UGC NET | University Grants Commission | Education ministry | education

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nearly 1.6 mn students register for CUET-UG, highest for DU: UGC chairman

CUET PG 2022 will be conducted in two shifts from September 1 to September 11.
2 min read

TS EAMCET 2023: Engineering exam date revised - all you need to know

TS EAMCET 2023: Engineering exam date revised
2 min read

AP SSC 2023 exam starts today: Check exam dates, instructions, and more

Board exams, 10th Boards, 12th Boards
2 min read

IIT Guwahati, JAM 2023 results out today: Check complete details here

Representative Image (ANI)
2 min read

GUJCET 2023 Exams today: Check exam pattern, admit card and other details

NEET exam
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Nearly 1.6 mn students register for CUET-UG, highest for DU: UGC chairman

CUET PG 2022 will be conducted in two shifts from September 1 to September 11.
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon