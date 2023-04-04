UGC NET result for Dec 2022 cycle expected to be released this week



Several reports suggest that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET 2023 results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) examination result for the December 2022 edition is likely to be released this week.



UGC NET is considered one of the most crucial exams for applicants who are hoping to work as assistant professors and research scholars in India. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results using their application number and date of birth. The final answer key is also awaited. However, the provisional answer key was released on March 23 and the candidates who appeared for the exams were asked to send their feedback , along with their recorded responses latest by March 25



The exams for the UGC NET December 2022 cycle, took place between February 21 and March 16, 2023. The exam was held in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centers across the country. A total of 834,537 candidates appeared in the exam between February 21 to March 16. The UGC NET test is given twice a year by the NTA, between June and December.

Once the results are declared, candidates will become eligible to apply for the post of assistant professor or research scholar in various colleges and universities across the country.