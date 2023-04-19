Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Check process, age, qualification, salary

The official notification for Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 states that selected candidates are entitle to a salary of Rs 40,000 a month. A test or interview will be used to make the choice. Interested applicants can apply online from the official website before the last date.

Prasar Bharati Doordarshan News is seeking applications from qualified and experienced candidates for the post of full-time videographer on a contractual basis. There are 41 such vacancies as stated in the official notification of Doordarshan Recruitment 2023. The maximum age is 40 years. The period of contract is two years. Selected candidates will be sent to New Delhi.