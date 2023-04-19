close

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Check process, age, qualification, salary

Prasar Bharati invites applications from qualified and experienced candidates for the post of full-time videographer on a contractual basis; there are 41 such vacancies

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
Prasar Bharati Doordarshan News is seeking applications from qualified and experienced candidates for the post of full-time videographer on a contractual basis. There are 41 such vacancies as stated in the official notification of Doordarshan Recruitment 2023. The maximum age is 40 years. The period of contract is two years. Selected candidates will be sent to New Delhi.
The official notification for Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 states that selected candidates are entitle to a salary of Rs 40,000 a month. A test or interview will be used to make the choice. Interested applicants can apply online from the official website before the last date.

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Selection procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the position can do so on the official website before the deadline, as stated in the notification for the Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 position. If you have trouble submitting it, send an email with a screenshot of the error to hrcell413@gmail.com.
The online application must be submitted 15 days from the notification date. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

The official announcement for Doordarshan Recruitment 2023 states that tests and interviews will be used to select candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be eligible for the interview or test. There will be no TA/DA payment for attending the test or interview.

 

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Remuneration details

As per the official notification of Doordarshan Recruitment 2023, chosen candidates will get a monthly compensation of Rs.40000.
According to the official notification of Doordarshan Recruitment 2023, the engagement is made on a full-time contract basis and candidates will be locked in for a time of 02 years. The posting place will be in New Delhi.


 

Doordarshan Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be under the age of 40 as of April 18, 2023, according to the official notification for Doordarshan Recruitment 2023. Also, as referenced in the official notification of Doordarshan Recruitment 2023, the necessary qualification and experience are below:

• 10+2 from a recognised Board.
• A diploma or degree in cinematography or videography from a reputable school or university
• Experience in MOJO, went to a short filmmaking course.
• About 5 years in the area of Videography/Cinematography or some other significant field.

Topics : Doordarshan | Recruitment | online recruitment

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

