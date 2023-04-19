BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023: How to check results at bteup.ac.in

There were a total of 1,78,691 candidates who registered for the exam, and 1,74,915 candidates who took the test. 74,507 candidates have passed the exam with back paper, and 93,190 candidates have passed the exam. Candidates can visit the BTE UP website for additional information.

On April 18, 2023, the Board of Technical Education of Uttar Pradesh announced the BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023. On the BTEUP website at bteup.ac.in, candidates who took the exam for the odd semester can see their results.