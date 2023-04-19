close

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023: How to check results at bteup.ac.in

The Diploma of BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023 has been available online on the official website at result.bteevaluation.co.in and bteup.ac.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje
BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023

Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
On April 18, 2023, the Board of Technical Education of Uttar Pradesh announced the BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023. On the BTEUP website at bteup.ac.in, candidates who took the exam for the odd semester can see their results.
There were a total of 1,78,691 candidates who registered for the exam, and 1,74,915 candidates who took the test. 74,507 candidates have passed the exam with back paper, and 93,190 candidates have passed the exam. Candidates can visit the BTE UP website for additional information.



BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023: Check procedure

    • Go to the official site of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.
    • Enter on BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023 link available on the home page.
    • Press the login details and enter submit.
    • Your result will be showcased on the display.

    • Look into the result.
    • Download the page or save a hard copy for further need.


BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023: Overview

The Board of Technical Education of Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) offers technical education to students at various Uttar Pradesh institutions. The complete number of courses presented by the Board in various Technical disciplines is around 60. Among these, there are around 30 courses presented in various fields of Computer Science, Automobile, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering.
The Board of Uttar Pradesh will administer the BTEUP, which is a Polytechnic and Diploma examination. BTEUP will be held as semester exams and falls in the odd-even plan of the candidate's evaluation. 
First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

