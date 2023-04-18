close

Education ministry, Singapore tie up to build skilling into curriculum

The two countries will exchange best practices in order to improve the education systems in schools and vocational training centres

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
online education

Education Ministry partnering with Singapore

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 3:37 PM IST
India has tied up with Singapore to explore the possibility of integrating "skilling" and "reskilling" in the school curriculum and vocational studies.

The Ministry of Education and Skill Development (MoESD) is to hold deliberations to introduce and upgrade the school curriculum in partnership with the Singapore government. The meeting is about to be held on April 25.

According to officials in the education ministry, one of the key sessions at the meeting would be learning best practices from one another to enhance the school systems in both countries.

All these meetings are precursor events held ahead of the third education working group meeting. The theme for the meeting is 'Future of Work.'

NEP 2020 aims to upskill

The Education Ministry further plans skill-ups where one school will act as a hub and the other will follow. The ministry is in the process of introducing this module.

The  New Education Policy aims to skill up at least 50% of learners in schools and higher education systems by 2025.

Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, while addressing the press conference said, "We plan to introduce vocational education and skill development at grade six onwards under which hands-on experience of sampling the importance of vocational craft will be taught in a joyful way.”

He further added, "The most important part of operationalising the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is to introduce FNL in the most consulted manner. This will serve as a bedrock for life long skills to happen.”

Vocational Education in India

The Singapore government has already implemented vocational education and up-skilling in their school component. Meanwhile, under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, classes 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th are receiving vocational education in India. It is optional for classes 9th and 10th, while for classes 11th and 12th, it is mandatory.

Topics : Education ministry | Indian education | Singapore

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 3:37 PM IST

