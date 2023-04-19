close

NATA 2023 Admit Card for Test 1 released; how to check and download it

The Council of Architecture released NATA admit card Test 1 on April 18, the exam will be conducted on April 21 and the result might be announced on April 30

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
NEET exams

NATA admit card 2023 released

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
The Council of Architecture (CoA) released the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) admit card for test 1 on March 18. The test is scheduled to be conducted on April 21.
The NATA exams will be conducted on two shifts; the morning session will be held between 10 AM and 1 PM, and the evening session will be held between 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM.

Candidates can check and download their admit cards from NATA's official website, https://nata.in/.

NATA is to conduct a three-hour test consisting of 125 questions carrying 200 marks. The NATA exam results are expected to be declared on April 19.

Registration closed on April 13

Registration for the NATA Test 1 was closed on April 13, and candidates who have applied for the NATA Test 1 can download their admit cards from the official website.

Candidates who missed the registration of NATA Test 1 can register for NATA Test 2. Registration for NATA Test 2 began on April 11 and will complete on May 28, 2023. Similarly, registration for the NATA Test 3 started on April 11 and will last till June 24, 2023.
Candidates who are interested in appearing in NATA tests can complete their registration for the upcoming tests from NATA's official website.

How to check and download NATA admit card 2023?

Here are the easy steps to check and download NATA admit card 2023:
Step 1. Visit the official website of NATA, i.e., nata.in
Step 2. Check and click on the link NATA admit card for test 1.
Step 3. Fill out your login credentials, including your application number and password.
Step 4: Once you successfully enter your details, your admit card will appear on your screen.
Step 5: Check and match the details mentioned in your admit card.
Step 6: You can download and take a printout of your admit card for future reference.
Topics : Admit Card | Entrance Exams | architecture

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

