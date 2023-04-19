NATA 2023 Admit Card for Test 1 released; how to check and download it

The NATA exams will be conducted on two shifts; the morning session will be held between 10 AM and 1 PM, and the evening session will be held between 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM.



Candidates can check and download their admit cards from NATA's official website, https://nata.in/.

The Council of Architecture (CoA) released the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) admit card for test 1 on March 18. The test is scheduled to be conducted on April 21.