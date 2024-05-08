WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2024 will release today, here's how to check

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to release the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Class 12th Result 2024 or the West Bengal HS Result 2024 on Wednesday, May 8, at 1 pm through a press conference addressed by the WBCHSE president.

According to the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in, the WBCHSE 12th result 2024 scorecards and mark sheets will be available from 3 pm onwards. Students who appeared for the examination can access their scores on the official website, wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The result declaration will be out at 1 pm during a press conference. The actual scorecards will be uploaded on the official website at 3 pm.

The hardcopy of mark sheets and passing certificates will be accessible from 55 distribution centres, which include four regional officials of the Council from May 10 onwards.

Due to the Lok Sabha elections , all state boards are expediting the evaluation process and result declaration this year.





WBCHSE has announced the datasheets for the 2025 exams of class 12th. The West Bengal Class 12 board exams 2025 are scheduled to take place from March 3 to March 18, 2025.

How to check the West Bengal HS Result 2024 on its official website?

Here are the simple steps to check the West Bengal HS Results 2024:

First visit the official websites, i.e., wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in.

On the homepage, check for the "West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik Result 2024" link after 3 pm.

On the new page, enter your roll number and click on the submit option.

Your WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik result 2024 will be available on your screen.

You can download and also take printouts for future reference.

WBCHSE HS Result 2024: Class 10th result out this month

The board has announced the class 10th board exam results this month. A total of 910598 students appeared for the examination and around 7.65 lakh passed the examination. The pass percentage is 86.31 per cent this year.

Official websites to check WBCHSE HS result

Here are the official websites to check WBCHSE HS Result