Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

12th Fail: Vikrant Massey-Vidhu Vinod Chopra's movie tops IMDb chart

Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail secured the top spot in highest rated Indian movies of all time out of 250 movies. The movie gets a 9.2 rating out of 10

12th Fail

12th Fail Movie

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recently released movie 12th Fail is again in highlight for securing the top spot in IMDb's Top 250 movies of Indian cinema. 

The movie has gained a rating of 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb, out-competing some movies featuring high-profile actors like SRK's Dunki, Sunny Deol's Gadar, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and so on.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In 2023, 12th Fail also topped the chart of highest rated movies, which has received at least 20,000 user votes. 

The highest-rated movie of the 2023 chart is topped by 12th Fail, followed by ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ (8.6), Oppenheimer (8.4), Godzilla Minus One (8.4), and a Kannada movie Kaiva (8.2) are the top five movies. 

The Vikrant Massey-starrer movie has also been featured as the closing movie for the Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival.

The movie also secured the top spot in the top 10 as Highest Rated Drama list of LetterBoxD 2023 year in Review.

About 12th Fail

12th Fail is a Hindi-language biographical drama movie which is written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie is based on Anurag Pathak's non-fiction book, which was based on the real-life story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. 

The movie shows the struggles of millions of UPSC aspirants. 

12th Fail also covers the struggles of all aspirants, exploring the many personal problems faced by aspiring students. Apart from preparing for the examination, the movie also depicts the struggle at home and in their personal relationships during exam studies.

Managing all these things while preparing for the students, more often than not end up quitting or entering massive depression.

Who is the cast of the 12th Fail movie?

The 12th Fail movie features Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

When was the movie released?

The movie was released in theatres on October 27, 2023. It is also available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read

12th Fail box office collection day 13: Vikrant's film continues to shine

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Movie gets big boost on weekend

Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today

Main Atal Hoon trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's film on Babri Masjid, Emergency

Latest OTT releases this week: Here are the top 5 movies to watch

'Animal' leads at Filmfare Awards 2024 nominations: Check the full list

Emmy Awards 2024 held on January 15; check the full winners list here

Co-producer of film Animal' moves Delhi HC seeking stay on OTT release

Topics : Bollywood Hindi movies Best movies Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon