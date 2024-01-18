12th Fail: Vikrant Massey-Vidhu Vinod Chopra's movie tops IMDb chart

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recently released movie 12th Fail is again in highlight for securing the top spot in IMDb's Top 250 movies of Indian cinema.

The movie has gained a rating of 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb, out-competing some movies featuring high-profile actors like SRK's Dunki, Sunny Deol's Gadar, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and so on.

In 2023, 12th Fail also topped the chart of highest rated movies, which has received at least 20,000 user votes.

The highest-rated movie of the 2023 chart is topped by 12th Fail, followed by ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ (8.6), Oppenheimer (8.4), Godzilla Minus One (8.4), and a Kannada movie Kaiva (8.2) are the top five movies.

The Vikrant Massey-starrer movie has also been featured as the closing movie for the Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival.





ALSO READ: 12th Fail: Great expectations, major victories The movie also secured the top spot in the top 10 as Highest Rated Drama list of LetterBoxD 2023 year in Review.

About 12th Fail

12th Fail is a Hindi-language biographical drama movie which is written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie is based on Anurag Pathak's non-fiction book, which was based on the real-life story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The movie shows the struggles of millions of UPSC aspirants.

12th Fail also covers the struggles of all aspirants, exploring the many personal problems faced by aspiring students. Apart from preparing for the examination, the movie also depicts the struggle at home and in their personal relationships during exam studies.

Managing all these things while preparing for the students, more often than not end up quitting or entering massive depression.

Who is the cast of the 12th Fail movie?

The 12th Fail movie features Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

When was the movie released?

The movie was released in theatres on October 27, 2023. It is also available on Disney+ Hotstar.