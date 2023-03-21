APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket released for class 10th, 12th- All you need to know

-
The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) 2023 has released admit cards for exams to Classes 10 and 12. Students can access the APOSS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 and APOSS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 on the official website by choosing the district, school, and name.
Candidates for the AP Inter Exam 2023 or AP SSC Exam 2023 can check and download the APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket 2023 on the official website at portal.apopenschool.org. The APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket is needed for entry to the exam room
APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket: Download procedure
Follow these steps to download the APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket:
1. Visit the official website at portal.apopenschool.org.
2.
Click the link for the SSC and Intermediate hall tickets for 2023 on the homepage.
3. Select the student's name, school, and district.
4. The APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket will appear on your screen.
5. Verify and download the hall ticket Take a printout for later use.
APOSS 2023: Exams details
The latest information indicates that the authorities will hold the AP Open Inter Exam 2023 and AP SSC Exam 2023 beginning on April 3, 2023. The APOSS 2023 Timetable states that the examinations will be held in the afternoon from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.
