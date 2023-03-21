APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket released for class 10th, 12th- All you need to know

The Open School Society (APOSS) 2023 has released admit cards for exams to Classes 10 and 12. Students can access the APOSS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 and APOSS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 on the official website by choosing the district, school, and name.

Candidates for the AP Inter Exam 2023 or AP 2023 can check and download the APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket 2023 on the official website at portal.apopenschool.org. The APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket is needed for entry to the exam room

APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket: Download procedure

Follow these steps to download the APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket:

1. Visit the official website at portal.apopenschool.org.

2.

Click the link for the SSC and Intermediate hall tickets for 2023 on the homepage.