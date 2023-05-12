MAT 2023 Admit Card for CBT 1 out today; Know how to download here



The MAT 2023 admit card will include information such as the exam centre's address. The second session of MAT May 2023 CBT will be conducted on 4 June, enrollments for which are currently going through. Aside from CBT mode, the May tests are being held in IBT and PBT modes. The MAT 2023 Admit Card for CBT 1 has been released. The AIMA MAT website now has a live link to download the admit card. Applicants are expected to download their respective MAT Admit cards by utilizing the application number and password. The MAT CBT exam is expected to be scheduled on May 14, 2023. There will be a selected few cities where the test will be held.







MAT 2023 Admit Card for CBT 1: Steps to download • Go to the official website of MAT 2023 at mat.aima.in The registration method is in progress until the end of the IBT, CBT and PBT sessions and applicants can fill up the application form MAT May 2023 exam according to their choice until May 24. The INR 1,900 exam fee must be paid online at the time of submitting the application.

• Fill Email ID, Password and Date of birth • Press on the 'login' tab

Also Read PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket NEET Admit Card 2023 today: NTA likely to release hall ticket on website KEAM 2023 admit card released on May 4, here's how to check and download NATA 2023 Admit Card for Test 1 released; how to check and download it CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Fake Notice on Result Date Circulates KCET 2023 Admit Card released on kea.kar.nic.in, UGCET exam from May 20 UGC NET 2023: NTA starts registration process, other details inside

• MAT 2023 admit card will display immediately. • Press again on 'login'





MAT 2023 Admit Card for CBT 1: Documents Alongside MAT admit card 2022, applicants are expected to have any of the below photo ID proof for verification: • Download the PDF and save it for later.

• Passport • Voter ID

• Aadhar Card • PAN Card

• Original caste/disability certificate (if any). • Driving License

MAT 2023 Admit Card for CBT 1: Rectification



1. Phone: 011-47673000 Candidates are suggested to contact exam administrators to have any errors on their AIMA MAT 2022 admit card rectified. Below are the two contact details to get in touch with officials:





MAT 2023 CBT: Overview The Management Aptitude Test, or MAT, is an entrance exam for MBA/PGDM programs that is administered at the national level by the All India Management Association (AIMA). There are four phases to the exam, which consist of multiple sessions in February, May, September, and December. Admission to more than 800 business schools that accept MAT scores is open to qualified applicants. 2. E-mail: mat@aima.in.

The MAT exam can be taken offline as a Paper-Based Test (PBT), online as a Computer-Based Test (CBT), or remotely as an Internet-Based Test (IBT). The exam pattern, syllabus, and fees for all three modes are similar, but the admit card download and exam dates are different.

