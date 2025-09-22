Monday, September 22, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / XIME launches Bloomberg Lab to train students in practical finance skills

XIME launches Bloomberg Lab to train students in practical finance skills

XIME has launched its Bloomberg Xperiential Lab, offering students hands-on training, live market access, and globally recognised certifications to boost finance career readiness

Prof Anil J Philip

Prof Anil J Philip

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) has launched its Bloomberg Xperiential Lab, making it one of 30 educational institutions in India to receive recognition as a Bloomberg Experiential Learning Partner (ELP). 
The lab recreates the environment of leading financial institutions, giving students access to professional-grade experiences within the classroom. 
At the inauguration, CJ George, founder of Geojit Financial Services, emphasised on the practical advantages of the facility. “XIME students we hire typically demonstrate a strong grasp of the practicality of the business. Now, with the hands-on training in the XIME's Bloomberg Xperiential Lab, we expect their hold on financial analytics and market dynamics — skills that usually take months to develop on the job — to be even better,” he said. 
 
Prof J Philip, principal founder of XIME, said the lab reinforces his vision of education rooted in practice. “The philosophy of knowing-doing-being has been ingrained in my vision of how management education should be, thanks to the research in this area by Harvard. With the help of learning-by-doing experience enabled by the Bloomberg Xperiential Lab in a professional-grade ecosystem, they become active decision-makers. This is a game changer for employability and lifelong career growth,” he said.  ALSO READ: IITs gear up for 2026 placements as recruiter participation sees sharp rise

Real-time learning and global exposure

The new facility allows students to build and manage mock investment portfolios, take part in international trading simulations, and analyse live global markets. They also gain access to Bloomberg’s industry-recognised certifications, including Bloomberg Finance  Fundamentals, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC), and Spreadsheet Analysis.

Also Read

Eunice de Souza

A eulogy to Eunice: An Indian English poet who walked freely with languagepremium

OnMobile shares in focus

OnMobile shares gain 5% on partnering with Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata PLC

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pradesh

H-1B Visa

Does $100,000 H-1B fee apply to renewals and who pays: 10 FAQs answered

Amazon

Amazon starts sale for Prime members: Top deals on phones, TVs, laptops

  Varun Chojhar, head of Bloomberg – South Asia, said the programme allows students an edge in the evolving finance sector. 
“Access to real-time data and markets is no longer optional — it’s essential. By bringing Bloomberg Terminals into their curriculum, XIME is giving students hands-on exposure to the tools and workflows that define today’s financial industry. This is how the next generation of finance leaders is built," he said. 
“At Bloomberg, we’re committed to empowering institutions across India to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry practice,” he added.

Building industry-ready leaders

XIME leaders believe the Bloomberg ELP recognition further strengthens the institute’s mission to combine academic excellence with industry relevance. 
Anil Philip, president of XIME Society, said, “At XIME, our mission has always been to develop global business leaders. This partnership with Bloomberg gives our students the confidence and competencies to effectively bridge the gap between knowing and doing and make them industry-ready right from day-1 of their jobs.”

More From This Section

TNPSC Group 4 result 2025

TNPSC Group 4 result 2025 to be out soon at tnpsc.gov.in, check details

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Steps to download, exam dates and more

Neet exam

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC round 2 seat allotment result soon, know more

CBSE issues guidelines for classes 9 to 12 for 2025-26

CBSE guidelines for classes 9 to 12 for 2025-26: 75% attendance mandatory

IB ACIO Exam 2025

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 out, exams from mid-Sept: Know steps to download

Topics : Xavier finance sector BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVMS TMT IPO AllotmentH-1B Visa new RulesGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon