70th National Film Awards announced in New Delhi: Check out winners' list

70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty was given the Best Actor award for his performance in Kantara. | Photo: X@shetty_rishab

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were unveiled on Friday (August 16) in a press conference held in New Delhi. The awards recognise exceptional films certified by the censor board between January 1 and December 31, 2022. The winners will be honoured in a grand ceremony presided over by President Droupadi Murmu in October 2024.

This year’s awards saw notable achievements across a spectrum of categories. Here’s a list of winners: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sooraj Bharjatya received the Best Director award for his film Uunchaai, which stars Amitabh Bachchan. Neena Gupta shone brightly in the ceremony, securing the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the same film.

The Best Actress award was shared between Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Shetty was celebrated with the Best Actor award for his performance in Kantara, a Kannada film where he portrayed a village muscle who realises his true potential. Kantara also won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

In the Best Debut Film of a Director category, Pramod Kumar’s Fouja emerged victorious. The film’s excellence was further acknowledged with Naushad Sadar Khan winning Best Lyrics for the same film.

Gujarati film Kutch Express was recognised for promoting national, social, and environmental values, while Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra clinched the Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic).

Arijit Singh secured the Best Male Playback Singer award for his rendition of Kesariya from Brahmastra, and Bombay Jayashri won Best Female Playback Singer for Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009. The Best Music Director (Background Music) was awarded to AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1.

The awards for Best Feature Films in various languages were also announced, with Emuthi Puthi (Assamese), Kaberi Antardhan (Bengali), Gulmohar (Hindi), KGF Chapter 2 (Kannada), Saudi Vellakka (Malayalam), Vaalvi (Marathi), Sikaisal (Tiwa), Daman (Odia), Baghi Di Dhee (Punjabi), Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Tamil), and Karthikeya 2 (Telugu) all recognised for their excellence.

In non-feature film categories, Ayena was named Best Non-Feature Film, while Murmurs of the Jungle received the Best Documentary award. The Best Non-Feature Film Direction went to Miriam Chandy Menacherry for From The Shadow.

The prestigious Best Book on Cinema award was claimed by Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar, and Deepak Dua was honoured as Best Film Critic.