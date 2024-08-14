Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / Stree 2: Cast, plot, runtime and release date; all you should know

Stree 2: Cast, plot, runtime and release date; all you should know

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Stree 2' to release in theatres on August 15, 2024, coinciding with Independence Day 2024. Here's all you need to know before entering theatres

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stree 2, one of the most anticipated movies of 2024 and the sequel to the 2018 hit movie Stree, is set to hit theatres on Independence Day 2024. 

Since the release of its trailer, fans have been excited to watch this horror comedy as it seems promising for the audience. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt and produced under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. 
If you are also excited to watch this movie in theatres, then here are some of the exciting facts about the movie you should know before entering theatres. 

Stree 2 Release date

The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 movie is scheduled to hit theatres this Independence Day, August 15, 2024. It is clashing with two other movies at the box office on the same day, one is Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and second is John Abraham starrer Vedaa. 

Stree 2 Plot

Stree 2 promises more twists and turns along with a lot of laughter and mysterious events. Not just these, the dialogues of the movie once again promise to make you go ROFL. The sequel begins where the previous movie left. The trailer takes us to the Chanderi once again with locals (the cast) once again on a mission to counter another evil called Sarkata to help with Stree. 

Returning cast and new faces

Rajkummar Rao will again portray his character as the protagonist who previously faced off against the mysterious Stree. Shraddha Kapoor will also make his return to be a puzzle for the audience.

Apart from Rajkummar and Shraddha, several other faces will make a return such as Pankaj Tripathi as Rudra, Abhishek Banerjee as Jana, Aparshakti Khurana as Bittu, and Sunita Rajwar.

Tamannaah Bhatia also joins the cast of Stree 2 playing the character called Shama. She was first introduced in a special appearance in the song titled 'Aaj Ki Raat'. The trailer shows that she would play a crucial role in the storyline, potentially as a key figure connected to a supernatural antagonist

Stree 2 Certification and runtime

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted U/A rating to Stree 2 advising parental discretion for viewers under 12 years of age. 

The runtime of Stree 2 is 149 minutes and 29 seconds which is around 2 hours and 29 minutes and 29 seconds. The CBFC recommended multiple changes like replacing mention of certain celebrities and mutini the name of a national monument.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

