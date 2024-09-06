After Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh joins Border 2; shares Instagram post

Several fans commented on Diljit's post. One user wrote, "Now this is going to be wild." Another said, "@diljitdosanjh ji Goosebumps. Border was an epic hit and is still loved by millions. So excited to see you in #BORDER2 @anurag_singh_films @iamsunnydeol."

"Border 2 is getting bigger!" wrote a third user.

Sunny Deol welcomed another member of Border 2 and shared a post on his Instagram account with the caption: “Welcoming Fauji @diljitdosanjh to the Battalion of #Border2.”

Before Diljit, Varun Dhawan also joined Border 2 last month.

Anurag Singh will direct the sequel to Border, which was originally released in 1997 and directed by JP Dutta, becoming a major box office hit. Border 2 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The story of Border 2 will continue to be set during the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to commence next month.

According to reports, the film is scheduled for release on 23 January 2026. The original Border movie, set during the India-Pakistan War of 1971, featured Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.