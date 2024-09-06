Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / After Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh joins Border 2; shares Instagram post

After Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh joins Border 2; shares Instagram post

Sunny Deol welcomes 'fauji' Diljit Dosanjh to his upcoming film Border 2. Last month, the team added Varun Dhawan. The much-anticipated war drama is slated for release on January 23, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh joins Border 2

Diljit Dosanjh joins Border 2

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Another addition to Sunny Deol's most anticipated film, Border 2, is singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit announced his involvement with the cast of Border 2 through an Instagram post. The post also features a voice-over by Diljit Dosanjh, discussing the country and the importance of protecting it.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the caption, he wrote: "Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega aur Akhri Goli Hum (The first bullet will be fired by the enemies and the last by us)! Honoured to stand with such a powerful team and walk in the footsteps of our soldiers! #Border2."
 

More From This Section

OTT, Streaming, movies, tv

OTT releases this week: From Kill to Call Me Bae, here are the top releases

IC-814, Kandhar Highjack

PIL seeking ban on Netflix series 'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack' withdrawn

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is battling Mucositis, amid her cancer treatment; know details

Emergency, Emergency film

'Emergency' postponed, new release date to be announced soon, says Kangana

Joker: Folie a Deux

Venice Film Fest 2024: 'Joker Folie a Deux' gets 11-mins standing ovation

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Several fans commented on Diljit's post. One user wrote, "Now this is going to be wild." Another said, "@diljitdosanjh ji Goosebumps. Border was an epic hit and is still loved by millions. So excited to see you in #BORDER2 @anurag_singh_films @iamsunnydeol."
"Border 2 is getting bigger!" wrote a third user.
Sunny Deol welcomed another member of Border 2 and shared a post on his Instagram account with the caption: “Welcoming Fauji @diljitdosanjh to the Battalion of #Border2.”
Before Diljit, Varun Dhawan also joined Border 2 last month.
Anurag Singh will direct the sequel to Border, which was originally released in 1997 and directed by JP Dutta, becoming a major box office hit. Border 2 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The story of Border 2 will continue to be set during the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to commence next month.
According to reports, the film is scheduled for release on 23 January 2026. The original Border movie, set during the India-Pakistan War of 1971, featured Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.

Also Read

Ultra Media

Ultra Media announces Rs 500 cr investment, launches 2 OTT platforms

Double iSmart OTT release

Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart arrives on OTT just 21 days after release

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan highest tax-paying celebrity, Akshay missing from list

Navya Naveli Nanda's admission at IIM Ahmedabad

Fans flood internet with enquiries about Navya Naveli Nanda's CAT score

Emergency, Emergency film

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' delayed after CBFC members get death threats

Topics : Entertainment Bollywood Sunny Deol border Hindi movies Varun Dhawan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon